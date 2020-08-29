When Tinora students in grades 5-12 arrive for the first day of classes on Sept. 8, they will be entering into a new, state-of-the-art facility.
In November 2017, voters in the Northeastern Local School District passed a 37-year, 4.15-mill bond issue, with a 0.5-mill permanent improvement levy, to provide the majority of the funding for the $33.6 million building project. Since that time, the valuation of the district has increased, and the Defiance County auditor was able to decrease the millage to 3.5 mills. In December 2019, the millage was reduced to 2 mills for the coming year.
The new structure replaces the original high school, built in the 1960s and the junior high, built in 1970. Beilharz Architects Inc. designed the facility and Peterson Construction Co. served as the general contractor.
There was a ceremonial groundbreaking held inside the Tinora gymansium on March 15, 2019, and site preparation began in earnest with the demolition of the Vo-Ag building located behind the junior high school. Construction continued steadily, with the new building rising up immediately behind the existing school buildings.
While students were barred from attending classes in-person in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state mandates, construction continued on the new school. In May, the old high school, junior high school and Alan R. Moore gymnasium were finally razed to make room for parking and green space.
Students will be moving into a building strategically designed to separate the different grades. The north wing (running parallel to Domersville Road) will house 5-6 grade students on the ground floor, with 7-8 graders on the second floor. The east wing (running parallel to Banner School Road) will house grades 9-12 in its two floors. There is a central cafetorium, which incorporates an elevated stage, a middle school gymnasium and a high school gymnasium. The high school gymnasium is not scheduled to be complete by the start of school.
The new school also features a new Vo-Ag facility, modern music rooms with three sound-proof practice rooms, and something all Tinora alumni can appreciate ... air-conditioning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.