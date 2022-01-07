Four County announced students of the month: Garrett Diaz, son of Rubnel Diaz and Samantha Wonders, is a Tinora senior in the IT Academy-computer networking and cybersecurity; Lorelle Hetrick, daughter of Philip and Trisha Hetrick, is a Fairview senior in the Interior Design progam; and Levi Snyder, son of Josh and Theresa Snyder, is a Defiance senior in the IT Academy-computer networking and cybersecurity.

