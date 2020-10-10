VAN WERT — Forty-five outstanding Vantage seniors were inducted as members of the Vantage chapter of the National Technical Honor Society at the virtual banquet held on Tuesday. In addition to the guests of honor, parents and Vantage administrators were able to attend the banquet, while home-school administration and family of the inductees watched the live event online, to recognize these students.
Local Vantage National Technical Honor Society members included: Johnathon Buehrer, Jordan Buerkle, Halie Davis, Jason Geyer, Hunter Grant, Makenna Jones, Rylyn Lengacher, Eli Molitor and Kaitlin Reed, Antwerp; Cameron Cox, Gregory Lammers and Kara McDonald, Wayne Trace; Kamree Dockery, Catelyn Etter, Bryce Recker, Hunter Tegankamp, Tygre Troyer, Hayden Ward and Reed Warnement, Continental; Faith Gamble, Laura Kimmet, Kylee Klenz, Carson Miller and Kaiden Trentman, Ottoville; Connor Haselman, Ottawa Glandorf; and Derek Weyraugh and Lydia Will, Fort Jennings.
NTHS membership is the highest award for excellence in career technical education and a reliable indicator of performance and leadership in the workplace.
Vantage students who achieved a 3.5 grade-point average or better, while maintaining a 95% attendance rate, both their junior and senior year, were eligible to apply for membership. In addition to submitting a resume and writing an essay stating why they would like to be a part of the NTHS, the students were required to obtain three teacher recommendations.
Students are selected for membership in NTHS as a reward for excellence in workforce education; to develop self-esteem, pride and encourage students to reach for superior levels of scholastic achievement; and to promote business and industry’s critical workplace values – skill, honesty, service, responsibility, leadership, citizenship and scholarship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.