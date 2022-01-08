Students at Defiance Middle School took part in an assembly Thursday afternoon at the Defiance Community Auditorium led by Robert Post entitled, “How to Survive Middle School.”
The assembly not only showcased Post’s physical comedy, it featured videos with interviews of middle-school students and teachers about topics youth deal with in middle school.
Post shared his program with the approximately 500 Defiance Middle School (DMS) students in grades 6-8 on, “How to be yourself,” “This is your time to go out and make a difference,” and “ Let your light shine inside you and guide you.”
According to Post’s website: “Post is the creator of Post Comedy Theatre, a collection of dazzling, often hilarious sketches that have delighted audiences all around the United States and in countries including Mexico, Turkey, Japan and Russia. Post has performed on the “Today” show and at the Kennedy Center; he’s won rave reviews from the New York Times and National Public Radio.”
“What most people don’t know is that Post was miserable in middle school. Because of a learning disability, he was far from a good student. He felt stupid. He felt that he had nothing to offer. And he felt confused and alone.
“It was only when he discovered his talent as a performer that he began to appreciate his individual worth. So Post brings great empathy to middle-school students, and as part of his show he shares his own experience. His personal story reassures students that, whatever their self-doubts, they are unique people with unique gifts.”
After Defiance City Schools superintendent Bob Morton introduced Post, a video of students talking about “being weird” and “emotional swings” middle school students experience was shown.
Post then came out from backstage, introduced himself and told the crowd that parts of middle school were not easy for him.
“Academically, it was mostly hard, but I still had fun,” said Post. “I was weird, but I found that I could make people laugh. A friend of mine told me that I should be a comedian.”
He made everyone laugh with his mime routines, which included, “A Rather Unfortunate Evening for Burglar Burt,” which he created with his mime mentor Tony Montanaro, whom he said, “helped him believe in himself.”
Post made everyone laugh again, when he talked about growing up without the internet or cell phones, and how he had to have an imagination. He picked up a grocery bag, and showed everyone his “imaginary ball.”
He asked a few students in the crowd to throw an “imaginary ball” at him, which he “caught” in the bag. When he asked every student to throw one, he acted like he “caught all of them,” before flipping the bag over, only to have several real balls fall into a chest on stage.
Following a video about bullying, Post explained: “Bullies want to make others feel bad, in order to make themselves feel good, or powerful. If you want power, learn how to have empathy for people ... treat people the way you want to be treated.”
Post followed with a routine in which he did several impressive moves with a trio of sticks, and acted out a skit with the sticks called, “Cowboys and Indians.” He juggled the sticks, and when he balanced one of the sticks on his nose, the crowd broke into applause.
A video about transitioning to high school and what students would find there included messages such as: “Keep moving toward what makes you, you,” and “Be yourself and don’t give into the haters.”
The final sketch Post shared was called “Pasquale’s Kitchen,” in which he dressed up like a chef and dazzled the crowd with a spinning plate, bowls and other utensils. He rolled a plate from one hand to the other behind his neck, and made the plate spin around him without using his hands.
Post went on to share a video about how everyone at school should feel safe and respected.
“There is only one you,” Post concluded.
School board member Chris Oberlin was in attendance Thursday, and she explained Post’s message, and how it was delivered, was relevant and fun.
“I thought Mr. Post really had an amazing message, about whether or not kids at this age realize that they do have gifts,” said Oberlin. “He explained to the kids to be empathetic, and to treat others the way they wanted to be treated. The message may be basic, but he presented it in such an appealing way.”
Morton also enjoyed seeing Post reach students through “How to Survive Middle School.”
“Whenever you are talking about middle school students, bringing them out of their comfort zone, like bringing them to the community auditorium and having them sit outside their circle of friends, coincided with the message Mr. Post shared today,” said Morton. “He talked about being who you are, being comfortable with other people and treating others with empathy and respect.
“His show is a true theatrical performance, and what better place is there to host that than the community auditorium?” Morton asked.
The assembly, which came at no cost to the district, was made possible through funds from the Ohio Arts Council, and the Defiance Community Cultural Council (DCCC).
“This wouldn’t have been possible without the DCCC,” said Morton. “Peg McDonald (marketing and artistic director for Defiance Community Cultural Council/Stroede Center for the Arts), reached out to us about Robert, and of course we jumped on board. I would like to thank the DCCC for bringing Robert to us, underwriting this and bringing it to us for free through the Ohio Arts Council.”
