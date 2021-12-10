Four County Career Center’s National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) students led the campaign and raised $1,938 for Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society. Students and staff participated in jeans day, game day, wishing well, Ms. Relay and basket auction events to raise the funds and support this worthy cause. Shown with the check, from left, are NTHS members, Raquel Romero, Edgerton; Zoe Smith, Defiance; Saige Johnson, Wauseon; and Airik Weaver, Patrick Henry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.