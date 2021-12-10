NTHS donation to Relay

Four County Career Center’s National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) students led the campaign and raised $1,938 for Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society. Students and staff participated in jeans day, game day, wishing well, Ms. Relay and basket auction events to raise the funds and support this worthy cause. Shown with the check, from left, are NTHS members, Raquel Romero, Edgerton; Zoe Smith, Defiance; Saige Johnson, Wauseon; and Airik Weaver, Patrick Henry.

 Photo courtesy of Janet Knierim

