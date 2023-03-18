CONTINENTAL — Student talent and career day were on the agenda of the Continental Local Schools Board of Education Wednesday.
Continental Junior/High School Principal Tim Eding reported that the recent Putnam County Arts Festival showed the works of many talented young people from the school.
Eding gave special recognition to Alyssa Burgei who earned a four-year award for county band. He also congratulated sophomore Kadence Nolen for a “best of show” ribbon for her artwork.
At the festival several ribbons were awarded to students from Continental school district: 17 blue ribbons for high school; five red ribbons for middle school; and 10 green ribbons for elementary school.
On Friday afternoon the school has planned a “Continental Career Day.” Alumni from the school will present about their careers and allow the students to ask questions.
The plan is for students to learn from the experiences of other individuals and how they got to where they are today. The staff have worked to get representatives from 16 different career paths to allow a wide variety of opportunities for students.
Superintendent Danny Kissel reported that a new bus had arrived for the school district. The board voted to sell the spare bus, number 10, to Cardinal Bus Sales for $1,500.
Kissel also reported that the board approved agreements with Owens State Community College and Rhodes State College for College Credit Plus classes for the 2023-24 school year.
As was reported last month, the school board also sold two lots in Dupont and approved a quit claim deed for each.
Elementary Principal Tracy Potts reported on the wellness week her students had taken part in.
She said the Putnam County Task Force for Youth put together the campaign to promote positive mental health. The task force also introduced coping skills for students.
There was a planned theme that included an optional activity for each day of the week, according to Potts.
The board also:
• accepted the following donations: $1,000 from the Continental Baseball & Softball Club for summer field usage; $320 from the class of 1952 in memory of each deceased classmate (Nona Rae Grant Simon, Wilma J. Hunt Lehman, Floyd H. Worline, Nelson E. Sunshine Carder, Richard Lee Kahle, Earl Williams Myers, Ruth Anne Warner Sigler and Randal R. Skiver), for the Continental Community Scholarship Fund; and $100 from Pam and Mike Jones for the music and stage fund.
• heard report from Eding that students will present the play, “Tarzan” tonight at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10/adults and $8/students.
• heard from Eding that Rhodes State University’s mobile lab of anatomy/physiology to electronics and circuitry will be held at CHS on March 29 for students.
• heard from Eding National Honor Society will hold a blood drive 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on March 31.
• approved several non-renew supplemental contracts.
• approved a pupil activity contract with Shelby Collier, junior high track, pending certification and background check, and a supplemental position for Emily Fuller, assistant track coach, pending certification and background checks.
• accepted the retirement resignation of junior/high school secretary, Carol Sullivan, effective Nov. 25. She leaves after 24 years.
• accepted the resignation of cashier Pam Relue, effective May 12. She has had 13 years of service in the district.
• increased the days of assistant treasurer, Krista Crossgrove, from three to four days per week, or 208 days per year, effective April 1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.