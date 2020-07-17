HAVILAND — Student success, an update on summer projects and a brief discussion about the reopening of school were presented to the Wayne Trace Local Board of Education Thursday during an in-person meeting.
The meeting began by allowing the public the opportunity to comment on the use of annual federal IDEA funds received by the district, which are earmarked for special education. No one from the public was in attendance.
"In fiscal year 2020, the Wayne Trace Local School District received $234,653 in IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) funds," said superintendent Ben Winans. "We are required to allocate a portion of these funds to Divine Mercy Catholic School (in Payne), which last year totaled $16,183.
"Here at Wayne Trace, we use these funds to offset the cost of services provided by Western Buckeye ESC (Educational Service Center)," continued Winans. "Specifically, we used these funds for our cross-categorical classroom, to assist students with learning disabilities and for our intervention teachers."
In his report, Winans shared the district learned Wednesday that 11 of 13 students who took part in AP courses and testing this year scored high enough to earn college credit.
"We had a couple of students who scored perfect on their art portfolio, which is really, really great," began Winans. "We had four sophomores, two who took the AP course for art history and two for art studio, and all four scored high enough for college credit.
"When I talked with our art teacher (Angie Stokes), she said that sophomores earning college credit hasn't happened in the past," continued Winans. "I want you (the board) to know, that your funding of the AP tests for our kids to earn college credit has gotten a good return on your investment."
Winans briefly discussed school reopening, telling the board that work on those plans is ongoing.
"I'm very appreciative of the administrative team, our teachers, our staff and our district for being flexible and doing what is needed to get this school year going in a normal manner," said Winans. "Our administrators are coming in on their own time, same as our teachers, and they're doing whatever they can to help."
The superintendent gave an update on the roofing project underway by Richland Roofing of Defiance at Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High School. The project was approved at the May meeting at a cost of $248,517.21.
"Workers have started here on the roof over the gym and the other couple of areas that need work," said Winans. "They started on the gym (the high part of the roof) and will work their way down above the district offices, technology rooms, lecture hall and down to the ag shop."
The project is not expected to be finished by the start of the school year, but soon thereafter.
In her report, treasurer Lori Davis updated the board on the final numbers for fiscal year 2020, sharing the district finished in the black by $299,506. In addition, due to school shutdown, the district received a refund from Western Buckeye ESC for $17,000.
Davis also shared that the district is earmarked to receive $36,000 in CARES Act money, but that it must be used for personal protection equipment (PPE) and supplies to keep the school clean when it reopens.
The board took action on only a few items, approving the athletic workers' compensation rates for 2020-21; commending transportation employees Jay Lamb and Tod Stuckey for preparing the district bus fleet for inspection; and commending the custodial staff for cleaning and preparing the buildings for the start of school.
