HOLGATE — Meeting in regular session, the Holgate Local Board of Education met at 6 p.m. yesterday.
The Student Principal Advisory Committee (SPAC) — a committee made up of high school students and Principal Spencer Root, and established two years ago — attended the meeting in order to observe parliamentary procedures in action so that they could incorporate them into their own meetings.
According to Root, SPAC, is “currently determining a long term plan for how elections to SPAC will be conducted, how to gain additional student input, and how to efficiently operate meetings.”
Representing the group were Hunter Gershutz, Raegan Hoellrich, Miriam Bower, Jordyn Hoellrich and Kayne Walters.
Root also shared during his report that no new positive COVID-19 cases for students or staff had been reported since Sept. 30. “As of tomorrow, we have only two elementary students on quarantine until Oct. 25 due to being close contacts to someone at home,” the principal added.
He also reported that the new Henry County quarantine protocol had gone into effect last Wednesday, and that 180 test kits were available for use by students or staff. Root also encouraged that, with the onset of flu season, parents should keep sick children at home and continue practicing the good hygiene protocols that COVID-19 has brought about.
During her report, Superintendent Kelly Meyers also updated the board about the new quarantine protocol that The Crescent-News printed last week. Anyone who wishes to access the information can do so by accessing the Holgate schools website.
Meyers also recommended that the board approve Sue Junge as a library volunteer for the 2021-22 school year; Greg Hartman as junior high basketball volunteer for 2021-22; and approve the substitute list from the NwOESC as presented.
The superintendent also asked the board to approve the wellness grant from a federally funded project for 2022, in the amount of $880; and asked for the first reading of several NEOLA policies.
Along with his regular report seeking approval to pay the bills, Treasurer Kent Seemann also asked for approval of then and now payment of $5,650 to the Ohio Auditor of State for the LGS Audit — approved.
The board also:
• approved Deb Rellstab to the Holgate Community Library Board of Trustees.
• appointed Kent Seemann as board designee to attend public records training as mandated by House Bill 9
• recognized and accepted $200 donation from Jim and Anne Witte to a designated fifth-grade classroom.
• accepted the resignation of Adam Eis, board member, effective Oct. 24, 2021, since he had moved out of the district.
