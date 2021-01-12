HAVILAND — The annual organizational meeting was held by the Wayne Trace Local Board of Education on Monday, followed by its regular meeting of the board.
During the regular meeting, the board heard a presentation by Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High School art teacher Angie Stokes and students, was given a COVID-19 update, and heard about a problem with the roof at Payne Elementary School.
During the organizational meeting, elected as president and vice president for 2021 were Dick Swary and Rhonda Stabler, respectively.
Other business included:
• okaying the regular meeting of the board to continue on the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., and confirming the board members are to be compensated at a set salary of $100 per member, per meeting.
• authorizing treasurer Lori Davis to make transfers within the general fund accounts to pay bills in the limits of appropriations; secure advances from the county auditor when available; and invest active, inactive or interim funds at the most productive rate of interest.
• authorizing superintendent Ben Winans as program administrator in making decisions to take part in any local, state or federal program deemed advantageous to the district; to attend and represent the district at all professional meetings; to approve staff members’ attendance at professional meetings; to employ temporary or substitute personnel as needed; approve all regular field trips and vocational trips, however out-of-state trips and overnight trips must have board approval; to sign salary notices on behalf of the board; approve all extra-curricular activity budgets; as purchasing agent for the district and to establish $25,000 as the limit without prior board approval; and, when the board is not in session, to make offers of employment directly to candidates for teaching or non-teaching positions; and accept resignations which have been submitted by employees when the board is not in session.
• authorizing the treasurer and board president to borrow money if needed.
• establishing the board service fund and allocating $3,500 to the fund.
• approving SORSA employee and dishonesty and faith performance coverage as an alternate to the Surety Bond for the treasurer and board president with a blanket limit of $1,000,000; the substitute teacher rate at $90 per day; and membership into the Ohio High School Boards Association for 2021.
• recognizing legal counsel Scott Scriven and Dinsmore and Shohl.
• authorizing the treasurer and superintendent to apply for and receive grants or subgrants and enter into associated contracts.
• designating positions as cashiers for the board, and authorizing the following individuals to make bank deposits: assistant treasurer, superintendent secretary, building secretary, concessions manager, ticket manager, cafeteria staff and building librarian.
• setting petty cash funds as follows: athletic department tickets, $1,700; concessions, $600; athletic checking, $4,000; and custodian of each petty cash fund shall be the supervisor or advisor in charge.
Following the organizational meeting, the board moved into the regular meeting where Stokes discussed the robotics team and introduced students Therin Coyne, Kyle Klinker and Zachary Wobler that are involved in that program. Stokes also gave a presentation about the art club and good news from that program.
Coyne, Klinker and Wobler shared what they did in preparation for a recent virtual robotics tournament in which the team, that features 10 students, finished second during a competition at BGSU.
Meanwhile, Stokes shared that six of her students that participate in art club will have projects on display at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, while one of those projects will be on display nationally in New York City.
“I’m so pleased as a superintendent that our staff is willing to give that time after school so that our kids can be involved in these and other programs,” said Winans. “I know how excited our kids are to be involved with activities they love.”
Winans gave a brief update on COVID-19, sharing Gov. Mike DeWine has announced less restrictive quarantine guidelines for schools. Despite the new guidelines, Winans explained students and staff will continue to follow all protocols in an effort to keep everyone in their school buildings safe.
The superintendent also shared that a roof leak occurred at Payne Elementary over Christmas break, which allowed water into the building. Winans recognized district employees Bill Childs and Sean Pfeiffer, as well as Child’s sons, Jordan and Jarrod, for their clean-up efforts on New Year’s Day.
“The roof lifted and pulled one of the drains loose, and when the ice on the roof melted, the water got into the building,” said Winans. “We had a quote previously that we pulled back from because of COVID, but now we’re working with our insurance company and we plan to get some quotes to get that more permanently repaired. The roof is no longer leaking at this time.”
In other business, the board:
• were recognized and thanked as part of Board Recognition Month.
• approved the 2021-22 school calendar. The first day of school for students is Aug. 18, the late day of school for students is May 24, 2022.
• okayed the purchase of a Blue Bird 78-passenger bus through the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council at a cost of $80,775.
• commended the following students: Gage Ogle for winning the Wayne Trace Junior High spelling bee; Noah Schlatter for winning the Grover Hill Elementary spelling bee; and Brock Knowles for winning the Payne Elementary spelling bee.
• thanked the Scott Lions Club for the donation of $300 to assist students who struggle to have meals in the district.
• voted for Steven Denning as a regular full-time bus route driver.
• approved the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center substitute list.
