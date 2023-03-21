It was a full house Monday evening at the Ayersville Local Board of Education meeting as students of all grades gathered to share their most recent accomplishments with the board.
The theater students reported that over 96 kids, grades 1-11, participated in the school’s most recent play, “The Wizard of Oz.” Individual cast members and crew came up to the board one by one to talk about their favorite parts of the whole experience. Many spoke on how they enjoyed making new friends, sharing laughs and all the improvisation that came with acting live.
The middle school archery team members were also present at the meeting to talk of their accomplishments this year. It was reported that 14 members went to the state archery tournament and have qualified to compete in nationals at Louisville, Ky. from May 11-13.
The archers shared their excitement to represent Ayersville on a national level and revealed aspirations of hosting a tournament on their home turf one day.
In other school news, Ayersville’s Right-to-Read Week was reported a success. The Ayersville PTO ran a read-a-thon to coincide and over 10,000 minutes of reading was logged between the K-6 students and $4,700 were received in donations.
It was stated that the money will go toward equipment for the playground. Ayersville High School principal Christine Siebeneck also shared that the Quiz Bowl team received top honors in the last GMC tournament.
In biennial budget updates, Treasurer Abby Sharp told the board that the budget is still in process. Currently, the Ohio House of Representatives is hearing testimonies, and on March 14, the Fair School Funding Plan group gave theirs.
Sharp revealed that she will be in Columbus on Wednesday to testify in front of the House Finance Subcommittee on Primary and Secondary Education on behalf of the school district.
In other news, the board approved:
• acceptance of the following donations: to Washington D.C. Fund — $1,032 from Justin F Coressel Charitable Trust; $500 from an anonymous donor; $1,350 from Ayersville Elementary PTO; $297.95 from coin war donations. To the girls basketball camp fund — $1,000 from Ayersville Athletic Boosters.
• the transfer of the balances of classes 2020 ($500), 2021 ($500) and 2022 ($177.23) to the student memorial scholarship.
• an overnight trip for FFA students to the Ohio FFA State Convention in Columbus, May 4-5.
• the FFA advisor and students to attend the state livestock judging at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in Columbus on Saturday. Departure time is 5:30 a.m. with an estimated return at 3 p.m.
• an overnight trip for the archery club to the archery nationals at Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville, Ky., May 10-14.
• the K-6 and 7-12 student handbooks, the K-6 and 7-12 technology handbooks and the transportation handbook for the 2023-24 school year.
• Cathy Hohenberger as a yard maintenance worker on an as-needed basis (not more than 20 hours a week) effective April 1-Oct. 31.
• the following chaperones to attend the eighth grade trip to Washington D.C. on March 28-31: Amber Brown, Chad Sprow and Bill Zartman.
• hiring Achsa Weber as a pool worker with pay as per the board-approved rate and upon completion of requirements.
• the updated list of certified substitutes from the NWOESC for the 2022-23 school year, to be paid at the board-approved rate.
• the updated list of paraprofessional/classified substitutes from the NWOESC for the 2022-23 school year, to be paid at the board-approved rate.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.