NAPOLEON — Student athletes who competed at state were recognized during the Napoleon Area Board of Education meeting on Wednesday.
In addition, the board reached an agreement with its OAPSE-AFSCME Local 4, and AFL-CIO Local 314, employees (see related story, Page A1).
Recognized for competing at state was track athlete Masen Switzer, as well as head coach Virgil Bohls, and assistant coaches Jeff Ressler and Tim Downey.
The girls’ water polo team that includes: Emma Bostelman, Hope Buchhop, Claire Durham, Sarah Emahiser, Shannon Finn, Elle Koesters, Anastasia Konstantinova, Ruby Morman, Jordyn Sonnenberg, Addyson Speiser, Macee Speiser, Miya Weber and Kalisa Zapata was also recognized. Head coach Mike Nye and assistant coaches Michael Retcher, Mackenzie Plassman and Tyler Haase, was recognized by the board.
Each board member in attendance congratulated each athlete for participating at the highest level, with board president Ty Otto saying, “Congratulations to all of you, and thanks for coming.”
Attendance officer Diana Vocke gave her year-end report, in which she explained it was a challenging year.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Napoleon Area Schools offered in-person instruction, as well as enrollment in the Napoleon Opportunity Academy (NOA) through an online platform. Managing/monitoring attendance in each of these platforms was challenge due to a variety of factors,” said Vocke. “It soon became clear that it would not be feasible to implement the normal preventative steps in regards to attendance/truancy issues.”
Vocke went on to explain that priority was given to those students most at risk, including students in the NOA who struggled with online learning/attendance requirements. The number of students who reached the warning level (231, up from 69) and intervention plans (68, up from 14) increased significantly. The percentage of students who were referred to court, however, fell from 7% to 6%.
“What never faltered in this school year was the resolve and effort that everyone gave to provide the maximum support available to students,” said Vocke. “I really want to thank everyone who helped us get through this year, especially the parents, it was a difficult year.”
In her report, Eberle shared that some screenings, such as for Scoliosis, dental checks and the school-based health clinic were cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic. Hearing and vision screenings, health inspections, as well as many other screenings, took place in 2020-21.
“A great percentage of our time was spent tracking COVID-19 cases in the school system,” said Eberle. “We tracked 1,188 students and staff over the course of the school year, who were close contacts (school and community), positive cases, suspected cases, or were quarantined by the nursing staff due to having multiple COVID-19 symptoms. We had 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and quarantined 247 students/staff due to close contract exposure.
“This was my 16th year, and I hope my next 16 are nothing like this,” continued Eberle. “It was very difficult year, but we got through it, however, there is still a lot of catch-up work to do in the fall.”
In his report, Niekamp shared annual summer maintenance and the care of the grounds is taking place, before updating the board on the projects taking place along Westmoreland Avenue.
“We are halfway through the projects, which began June 1, and are scheduled to be completed by Aug. 1,” said Niekamp. The stadium lot is 95% complete, we’re currently using it as a staging area for the work going on at the elementary school. That should be asphalted and striped in the next few weeks.
“Work at the elementary is about 50% done, there is grading taking place before we add stone,” continued Niekamp. “We will be pouring concrete for the sidewalks this week, and the pour for additional parking at the elementary will follow. Finally, barriers are going up along Westmoreland at the baseball and softball fields.”
