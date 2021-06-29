LIBERTY CENTER — The Liberty Center Local Board of Education honored state track and field qualifiers, was given a project update and heard about a possible easement needed on district property by the city.
Commended by the board for participating at state were athletes: Kennedy Roell, Hope Oelkrug, Gracie Miller, Sydney Miller, Kate Mohler, Elle Mohler, Haley Mohler, Aubree Hollenbaugh, Peyton Armey, Makayla Meller and Nathaniel Elieff.
Superintendent Richie Peters gave an update on the work taking place at and around Rex Lingruen Stadium.
“There is a lot of work going on at the football stadium as part of GMP (guaranteed maximum price) I and II,” began Peters. “That includes the bleachers, both home and away, the fencing around the stadium (being paid for through an anonymous gift), and the metal building which houses the football locker rooms and the weight room for all student athletes.
“We recently met with our general contractor Rupp Rosebrock, and the other contractors, and as of right now, everything is on schedule. The goal is to have all of this done prior to the first home varsity football game Sept. 3, and even in today’s construction climate, we’re confident everything will be 100% done, or if not, very, very close.”
Peters explained the fencing pillars have been installed, with the fencing itself to be installed at the end of July. The bleacher foundation work will begin at the end of July, with installation taking place Aug. 12, with a guarantee the bleachers will be installed by the start of the football season.
The superintendent went on to share the tearing off the roof of the metal building began today (Monday).
Liberty Center Mayor Jay Branson was in attendance to inform the board that a possible new sewer line in the village may need to go through the south end of the parking lot near Rex Lingruen Stadium. Branson wasn’t able to share a lot of details, but he did discuss a possible easement agreement with the district, if needed.
In looking ahead, Peters shared the maintenance and custodial staff, and summer help, are preparing the buildings for the start of school in the fall.
“The buildings are getting cleaned, and any repairs that need to happen are happening,” said Peters. “I want to commend our maintenance staff and custodial staff for all their hard work in getting the buildings ready for the next school year. With that said, we will continue to monitor the recommendations from the state and our local health commissioner, with our plan to start back in person and be as close to normal as possible.”
The board held a public hearing about the re-employment of David Grim, who retired at the end of the school year, as a high school math teacher. No one from the public was in attendance.
In addition, the members went into executive session to discuss negotiations. No action taken following executive session.
In other business, the board:
• offered Kristin Bauman a five-year contract as executive assistant/accounts payable specialist, from July 1-2022-June 30, 2026.
• approved Jan Strauss, classroom teacher, as a tutor for elementary students for a maximum of 20 hours per week for five weeks during the summer, paid for through ESSER funds.
• accepted the resignation of Nick Riley, classroom teacher/band director, effective at the end of 2021-22; and Hayley Babcock, lunchroom aide, effective at the end of 2021-22.
• rescinded the following supplemental contracts for 2021-22: Nick Riley, pit band director and director of bands.
• offered the following certified individuals one-year supplemental contracts for 2021-22: Paul Amstutz, assistant football; Bryan Miller and Brad Howe, junior high football; Tim Atkinson, head cross country; Stephanie Sharpe, freshman volleyball coach; Elizabeth Spangler, junior high cheerleading (50%); Chris Zacharias, junior varsity girls’ basketball; and Tiffany Benson, freshman girls’ basketball; offered several classified individuals one-year supplemental contracts for 2021-22.
• approved an agreement with Julian & Grube to examine the district’s Medicaid Cost Report from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022, and July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023 at a cost of $2,100 per year.
• OK’d the middle school and high school fee list, based on classes taken; the elementary fees for K-3 at $50 per student; and the elementary fourth-grade fees at $55, which allows students to keep their recorder used in music class.
• voted for the 2021-22 preschool transportation rate for typical preschool students at $80 per month.
• approved the following cafeteria prices for 2021-22: extra milk (all grades), 50 cents; second lunch (all grades), $3.50; adult lunch, $3.85; and adult breakfast, $1.50.
• OK’d the following ticket prices for 2021-22 athletic events: all-sports passes — $90 adults, $45 students, $250 for a family of four and $30 for each additional child, and senior citizen $30. Varsity games — $7 adults, $5 students. Sub-varsity games — $3 adults, $2 students.
• voted for temporary appropriations in the amount of $20,813.437.46; and the new fund special cost center, appropriation modifications and amended certificate modifications.
• ratified the fiscal year 2022 NOVA agreement for the administration of certain online courses.
• approved sending the cross country team to an overnight camp at Camp Glen in Tiffin, July 29-Aug. 2
• OK’d the agreement with the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training & Rehabilitation Center, from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022 at a cost of $44 per student, per day.
• voted for the technical services agreement with NWOCA, from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022.
• accepted the following donations: a $450 gift card from Vivify STEM for STEM supplies; asphalt crack filling in the bus lot from Hill Asphalt; $148.90 from the Liberty Elementary PTO, which are the proceeds from a Chipotle fundraiser; and two robots, accessories, curriculum and a one-year Wonder Workshop subscription in the amount of $419 from Make Wonder.
