The 26th Annual Williams County Junior High Quiz Tournament was held on Monday at Stryker High School.The purpose of the tournament is to heighten enthusiasm for intellectual development and to offer students an opportunity to display their knowledge and thinking skills.
Over 40 students in grades seven and eight participated in the double-elimination event. Teams from Bryan, Edgerton, Millcreek West Unity, Montpelier and Stryker competed.
The participants are listed here by school district:
Bryan: Ethan Fryman, Ethan Bailey, Elijah Cummins, Kassi McDade, Noah Mills, Tucker Nardone, Grason Butler and Teagan Grimes.
Edgerton: Devon Bonecutter, Ian Cronin, Nate Howell, Jon Cronin, Jonah Johnson, Conner Myers, Eve Gerschutz, Megan Gerschutz, JR Amato, Ty Leppelmeier, Mikayla Burkhard, Dez Goebel, Ben Thompson and Ryan Breen.
Hilltop: Aaden Judy, Gyllyan Proper, Aiden Stevens and Halle Jones.
Montpelier: Piper JoHangten, Kylee Mills, Olivia Kannel, Braylon Hopper, Hannah Martin, Jason Lincoln, Anna Stantz, Luke Friend and Bria Friend.
Stryker: Kyleigh Crocker, Aaron Cheeseman, Mya Sproles, Hunter Rivas, Hunter Lasley and Braxton John.
Stryker won as the match ended in a tie with Bryan and hinged on a correct answer to the first sudden death question. Aaron Cheeseman buzzed in for Stryker with the correct answer crowning Stryker the tournament champions. The final score for the six-round tournament was Stryker, 12 and Bryan, 11.
The winning school takes home the traveling trophy to display for the next school year.
The event was coordinated by Stacey Parrish, education consultant, from the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center. Moderators were Olivia Kaullen, Alex Moss, Steve Riley, Jason Johnston and Barb Yoder.
