Stryker Kinsey Myers

Top Scholar

Parents: Keith and Janet Myers, Stryker.

Activities and awards: GPA award, Freshman Language Arts award, Sophomore GPA award, American History award, economics award, Junior GPA award, sociology/psychology award, advanced math award, chemistry award, Spanish III award, volleyball, basketball, track, student council, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Christmas for Kids, Operation Christmas Child, mission trip, church youth group.

Post-high school plans: Kinsey will study sports management at Bluffton University on an Academic Excellence Scholarship, an Alumni Grant, and a Church Grant.

