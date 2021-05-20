Stryker Kinsey Myers

KINSEY MYERS
Top Scholar
Parents: Keith and Janet Myers, Stryker.
Activities and awards: GPA award, Freshman Language Arts award, Sophomore GPA award, American History award, economics award, Junior GPA award, sociology/psychology award, advanced math award, chemistry award, Spanish III award, volleyball, basketball, track, student council, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Christmas for Kids, Operation Christmas Child, mission trip, church youth group.
Post-high school plans: Kinsey will study sports management at Bluffton University on an Academic Excellence Scholarship, an Alumni Grant, and a Church Grant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.