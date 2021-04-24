Seniors
Brandon Bowers
Addison Campbell
Spencer Clingaman
Ariane Dangler
Gabriella Dickinson
Gianluca Fabiano
Kaleb Holsopple
Kaitlyn LaBo
Logan Liechty
Caitlyn Lyons
Devon Miller
Kinsey Myers
McKenna Nowak
Joshua Rodeheaver
Ryan Ruffer
Joseph Ramon
Morgan Rupp
Amos Sloan
Hannah Wood
Payton Woolace
Juniors
Brianna Breier
Serenity Bustamante
Haylee Fulk
Karina Guthrie
Abigail Meyer
Marissa Myers
Alexia Roth
Bailey Short
Sophomores
Levi Barnum
Jessie Currier
Leah Heeres
Kaleb Huffman
Maddyson Miehls
Kaitlyn Myers
Jeffrie Pace
Gabrielle Ramon
Jaydin Rethmel
Kaitlyn St. John
Adryan Sanchez
Emmalyn Westrick
Alexia Wickerham
Sage Woolace
Freshmen
Adysen Andres
Hannah Atkinson
Austin Batterson
Jacob Cadwell
Mattias Cheeseman
Oliviah Clingaman
Michael Donovan
Emmalee Fulk
Karah Gerencser
Laura Leupp
Taylore Rethmel
Angela Soellner
Kadynce VanDeVoorde
