Stryker Gabriella Dickinson

GABRIELLA DICKINSON

Top Scholar

Parents: Mandy and Samir Dickinson, Stryker.

Activities and awards: GPA award, outstanding achievement, Scholar Athlete, vice president of student council, Spanish and art clubs, cheerleading, FCA, Christmas for Kids, and Operation Christmas Child.

Post-high school plans: Gabriella will study at Northwest State Community College on a Presidential Scholarship.

