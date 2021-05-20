Stryker Gabriella Dickinson

GABRIELLA DICKINSON
Top Scholar
Parents: Mandy and Samir Dickinson, Stryker.
Activities and awards: GPA award, outstanding achievement, Scholar Athlete, vice president of student council, Spanish and art clubs, cheerleading, FCA, Christmas for Kids, and Operation Christmas Child.
Post-high school plans: Gabriella will study at Northwest State Community College on a Presidential Scholarship.
