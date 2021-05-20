Stryker Caitlyn Lyons

Top Scholar

Parents: Michael and Tricia Lyons, Pioneer.

Activities and awards: Physical science award, FCA leadership award, GPA award, National Honor Society, English 11 award, Global Economics/Food Markets award, Scholar Athlete, volleyball, softball, Division-IV All Academic Team, student council, church youth group, mission trip, Bible school volunteer, nursery volunteer, Christmas for Kids Drive.

Post-high school plans: Caitlyn will study nursing toward an RN at Northwest State Community College on a Franklin B. Walter Scholarship, and a Northwest State Presidential Scholarship.

