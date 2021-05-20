Stryker Caitlyn Lyons

CAITLYN LYONS
Top Scholar
Parents: Michael and Tricia Lyons, Pioneer.
Activities and awards: Physical science award, FCA leadership award, GPA award, National Honor Society, English 11 award, Global Economics/Food Markets award, Scholar Athlete, volleyball, softball, Division-IV All Academic Team, student council, church youth group, mission trip, Bible school volunteer, nursery volunteer, Christmas for Kids Drive.
Post-high school plans: Caitlyn will study nursing toward an RN at Northwest State Community College on a Franklin B. Walter Scholarship, and a Northwest State Presidential Scholarship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.