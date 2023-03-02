Runner-up for the Williams County Quiz Tournament was Edgerton Local Schools. Shown here are, from left, back row: Jon Cronin, Jonah Johnson and Ian Cronin; from left, middle row: Conner Myers, Nate Howell, Aaliyah Spangler, Kole Fitzcharles and Fernanda Trejo; from left, front row: Devin Bonecutter, Ella Maag, Eve Gerschutz, Henry Gerschutz and Megan Gerschutz.
STRYKER — The 27th Annual Williams County Junior High Quiz Tournament was held Tuesday at Stryker Local Schools here.
The goal of the tournament is to heighten enthusiasm for intellectual development and to offer students an opportunity to display their knowledge and thinking skills. Almost 40 students in seventh and eighth grades participated in the double-elimination event. Teams from Bryan, Edgerton, Millcreek-West Unity, Montpelier and Stryker competed.
Stryker won round 6 in a nail-biter as the match ended in a tie with Edgerton and hinged on who correctly answered the first sudden-death question. It took four tie-breaker questions before Stryker came out on top and forced the undefeated Edgerton team into a seventh round.
The final score for the seven-round tournament was Stryker 9 and Edgerton 7 with the Stryker team being named the tournament champions for the second year in a row.
The winning school takes home the traveling trophy to display in their building for the next school year. The event was coordinated by Stacey Parrish, education consultant from the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.
Participating students, alphabetized by school district are listed here:
• Bryan City Schools: Carter Montalvo, Josiah Cummins, Averyann Fisher, Adelyn Hake, Ethan Fryman, Irelyn Fryman, Joshua Sampson and Elijah Cummins.
• Edgerton Local Schools: Devon Bonecutter, Ian Cronin, Nate Howell, Johah Johnson, Conner Myers, Eve Gerschutz, Henry Gerschutz, Aaliyah Spangler, Kole Fitzcharles, Fernanda Trejo and Ella Maag.
• Millcreek-West Unity Local Schools (Hilltop): Noah White, Araiah Yates, Savannah Thompson, Aaden Judy and Halle Jones.
• Montpelier Exempted Village Schools: Genevieve Repp, Tyler Lockwood, Olivia Kannel, Kaylee Mills, Piper JoHantgen and Hannah Martin.
• Stryker Local Schools: Michael Damms, Aaron Cheeseman, Carson Hardy and Nathen Ryan.
