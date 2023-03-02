Runner-up is Edgerton

Runner-up for the Williams County Quiz Tournament was Edgerton Local Schools. Shown here are, from left, back row: Jon Cronin, Jonah Johnson and Ian Cronin; from left, middle row: Conner Myers, Nate Howell, Aaliyah Spangler, Kole Fitzcharles and Fernanda Trejo; from left, front row: Devin Bonecutter, Ella Maag, Eve Gerschutz, Henry Gerschutz and Megan Gerschutz.

 Photo courtesy of Stacey Parrish

STRYKER — The 27th Annual Williams County Junior High Quiz Tournament was held Tuesday at Stryker Local Schools here.


