Stryker Ariane Dangler

Dangler

ARIANE DANGLER

Top Scholar

Parents: Angela and Owen Dangler, Stryker.

Activities and awards: BBC Scholar-Athlete, Outstanding achievement in Geometry, Algebra II, and ceramics, and honorable mention in the BSAC Invitational High School Art Show, member of student council, National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Art Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, worked concessions and enchilada sale.

Post-high school plans: Ariane will study Pre-Vet at University of Findlay on a Trustee’s Scholarship.

