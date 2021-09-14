PAULDING — Caroline Arend of the Paulding Education Association (PEA), and several of her fellow teachers, were on hand Monday evening during the Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education meeting to address the board on the current contract negotiations between the two entities.
In addition, the board heard from parents/individual who are against a mask mandate instituted by the district on Sept. 6, heard about an air filtration system, and was given an update on the Panthers SOAR program (see additional story, this page).
Arend, a first-grade teacher at Oakwood Elementary, read a prepared statement from the PEA about a lack of progress in contract negotiations. This comes on the heels of a press release from the PEA that was published in Saturday’s edition of The Crescent-News.
The following is the statement read by Arend:
“Thank you Mr. Amstutz for allowing me to address the board of education this evening.
“I am Caroline Arend. This is my 29th year of teaching at PEVS. I teach first grade at Oakwood Elementary. I am very involved in my teaching career, and I like it that way. I serve on my Building Leadership Team, our District Leadership Team, and am the program coordinator for our Resident Educator Program. I am speaking tonight from my perspective as a teacher, and on behalf of the PEA.
“We all chose teaching because someone inspired us to be a teacher, we felt a calling to do so, or maybe just because we love to help children learn. Before any of us became a teacher, we knew teaching was not the high-paying career that other licensed professionals receive.
“We all know it is a life of service, and we don’t take that job lightly. We believe in our students, support them, and are more than willing to invest in them often through our own time and resources to express the value we have for them.
“We ask you tonight to do the same for us. We need our board of education to believe in us, support us, and be willing to invest in us. That means being willing to give us a fair raise and fair health insurance benefits.
“All workers desire a fair wage, fair raises, and fair benefits. The teachers in our district are asking for a fair raise to help us have a more competitive wage — to move out of the area’s bottom wage tier.
“We ask for benefits that are reasonable as well. These requests are needed to show teachers how they are valued, to attract teachers to our district, and to retain teachers in our district.
“I met with the Year 1 and Year 2 mentors and mentees in the Resident Educator Program last week. They are excited about beginning their residency. I reminded them that the one question we never stop asking is, ‘How can I be a better educator tomorrow than I am today, and lead others to do the same?’
“We want them to grow in professionalism — to become leaders themselves. We want to retain these new teachers and help them be excited about teaching at Paulding Exempted Village Schools. Yet, if they see how every contract year there is this conflict and resistance from our board of education to give a fair raise to the teachers, they may look elsewhere and contribute to the turnover our district has been experiencing.
“I remember my first opening day at PEVS, 29 years ago. I sat on the long lunch room (picnic style) tables in the commons and listened to the superintendent at that time address us. He began by saying what a great time it was to be a teacher at PEVS.
“He noted all of the fine accomplishments that had occurred the year prior with our academic teams, band, choir, drama department and sports teams. He then went on to say that our teachers were some of the highest paid in the area, and that was something to be proud of.
“The teachers all clapped and cheered, and there truly was a sense of Panther Pride. I remembered thinking that I had better work hard to earn my keep. Now, today, the pay for PEVS teachers is near the bottom of the lowest tier in the area. How did that happen?
“It seems over the years that every time it’s a contract year, the discord begins. There is much conflict over giving our teachers a fair raise and fair health insurance benefits. The animosity between teachers and our board of education flares.
“It often results in mediation, and one time in my career, a near strike. This causes division, and every time it happens, more division and mistrust builds. This is not good for our school community! We all see the division in our country right now, and it is not a good thing. It is destroying us.
“The National School Board Association Center for Public Education lists characteristics of effective school boards. It states that school boards in high achieving districts exhibit habits and characteristics different from low achieving districts, even with similar levels of poverty and disadvantage.
“It notes the differences include the approaches taken. High performing districts have boards that hold a high, shared vision about the capabilities of both students and staff. We ask that you hold that high, shared vision of the teachers just as you do our students.
“We ask that you believe in us, support us, and be willing to invest in us with a desire to pay competitive wages with competitive yearly increases to not only retain, but to attain high quality educators in our district.
“You might be asking us, ‘If we give you more money, will we get more work out of you?’ The expectations for all of us are greater than they have ever been in my teaching career.
“We are expected to teach the standards to the best of our ability to raise student achievement, to help our district rank in the highest performing category. Many students come to us each day ready to learn and rise above our expectations. Yet, that is not the case for all students.
“Often, we are up against many factors from the home setting which are out of our control, such as violent video games, social media, dysfunctional home situations, broken homes, parents that are not involved in their children’s lives for whatever reason, economic hardships, the drug and addiction culture, emotionally hurt and angry children, and on top of it all, now a global pandemic.
“Many of us are dealing with social-emotional behaviors in the classroom that we never dreamed would be part of our job during our career. Yet we know we are very much needed by the students and families in our community, and we answer the call to take the job very seriously.
“So yes, your decision and willingness to give the teachers a fair raise, can and will result in teachers giving you ‘all they’ve got to give,’ along with a feeling of satisfaction and worth, which leads to a higher likelihood for teachers to stay in the classroom, leading to a reduction in teacher turnover, which all leads to higher student achievement.
“Our district cannot say we put students first if we are not willing to put teachers first as well. These go hand-in-hand. We are one school system with many parts, working together to achieve a common goal — to be the best school community we can be. That can only happen if our governing body believes in its teachers, supports them, and is willing to invest in them.
“I’ll end with a quote from Pope Francis: ‘You have to teach not just about a subject, but also life’s values and habits because when it comes to learning about a subject, a computer is sufficient, but to understand how to love, to understand what the values and habits are that create harmony in the world, you need a good teacher.’
Karen Saxton, President of the Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education followed Arend by reading the following prepared statement from the board:
“Thank you for your comments. The board has also seen the PEA press release that was reported in the media on Saturday. As you know, we are currently in the middle of collective bargaining negotiations with the PEA, so we are constrained by law in what we can say about the details and specific proposals that have been exchanged. However, we do not believe the PEA’s press release characterizing bargaining to date is fair or accurate.
“The board shares the PEA’s desire to reach a fair and equitable agreement for both parties and believes the board has already offered a fair settlement that will enable it to continue to retain quality teachers, while reining in current deficit spending and addressing the district’s spiraling insurance costs.
“The board disputes the PEA’s contention that the district has a significant problem with teacher turnover in comparison with other districts and the PEA’s implication that teachers who leave are doing so to obtain better compensation elsewhere, as opposed to leaving the profession, retiring or moving to be closer to family.
“We wish that we could share with you accurate information regarding the board’s position in negotiations. Unfortunately, our legal counsel has advised us that we cannot discuss proposals directly with bargaining unit members; we must go through the union’s designated representatives.
“You may want to ask your union representatives if they will share with you all of the proposals that have been exchanged on both sides, if you are not fully aware of those.
“If you have questions about the financial status of the district, or questions regarding health insurance, the treasurer would be more than willing to share that information with anyone who asks for it.”
Following Saxton’s remarks, board vice president Mark Manz shared information to everyone in attendance on a whiteboard in the board meeting room. The information showed a comparison in salaries among the three public school districts in Paulding County, Paulding, Antwerp and Wayne Trace.
The information shown by Manz outlined that salaries at all three districts is nearly identical in most circumstances.
