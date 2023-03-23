NAPOLEON — Several students were recognized for their extracurricular accomplishments at the Napoleon Area City Schools Board of Education Wednesday night.
“This is like Christmas for the board when they get to see all of the accomplishments of these students,” said Superintendent Erik Belcher. “Ryan (Crandell, president of the board) had to sign 76 certificates today and he didn’t get a stamp. When you have this many kids to honor, it means there are some great things going on here.”
Coach Ehlers recognized the bowling team with freshman, Ariana Kiessling who won the Division II state bowling championship.
“We knew what her score was and they kept announcing other winners,” said Ehlers who kept getting more excited until he realized, “she won! It was very exciting.”
Belcher added, “There was such intensity at the match. When you have kids out there in that spotlight, and how pumped up and excited they get each other and the pressure. Next year I will take a step ladder to be able to see.”
The DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) group was recognized. Two of the 34 students in the program who went to state competition attended the board recognition night, Curt Lydy and Derek Miller. Five of the students who went to state won a berth to the international competition in Orlando, Fla., in April.
Divers and the swim team were also recognized, and Belcher pointed out that some of the top divers train in Napoleon. Receiving certificates were Ella Borstelman, Mara Cashman, Ashton Delaney, Tauren Davis, Jorja Swihart, Brett Bostelman, Nick Flowers, Alex Gyde, Ruby Morman, Hannah Nagel, Addyson Speiser, Mackenzie Spring and Masen Switzer.
“Three out of the top 10 in the state are from Napoleon,” he said. “Add to that two other girls from other schools in the area got eighth and 11th. So that means five out of the top 11 in the state train here in Napoleon.”
The swim team did well this year with eight swimmers qualifying for state competition.
Harlow Calvert, Derek Miller, Paige Kerrigan-Christ and Tate Benhfeldt from the Napoleon speech team also were recognized at the meeting for their placements at the state tournament March 2-4.
Wrestlers junior, Alex Gonzales finished fifth in the state and senior, Tia Leahy is the first girl to go to state for Napoleon.
In another matter, Mike Bostelman, district treasurer, noted that with the refunding of bonds last year, the budget commission has determined a reduced amount for taxpayers on existing bonds.
“There is a 1.6-mill reduction of the bond,” he reported. “That is our cost savings on our refunding. ... This will help offset any voted millage that occurs. ... This will go into effect for the tax bills next year.”
Belcher commented on the refunding of bonds.
“The amount of money that has saved the district and the taxpayers is phenomenal. Mike was on top of that from the beginning and should be commended for that.”
The board also:
• approved a litigation cost-sharing agreement with the City of Napoleon in the litigation versus the Cultural Center of Henry County.
• approved the contract with Energy Optimizers, USA, LLC for the district’s HVAC improvements.
• approved paper testing for the third-grade assessments.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.