The Defiance City Board of Education handled a busy agenda Monday during its regular meeting at Defiance High School. The state report card, district strategic planning, the 1918 building, and a new school fundraising tool were all topics of discussion.
CFO/Treasurer Cheryl Swisher updated the board on the auction of the contents of the 1918 building that took place Sept. 14, sharing that about 100 people bid on items, and the revenue, before expenses was $8,000. Most of that came from the sale of weight equipment.
“After paying for the auctioneer, workers, security, etc ... we hope to break even,” said Swisher.
Contents remaining will be donated and sent to under-privileged school districts, and schools abroad impacted by storms.
Assistant superintendent Sheri Steyer and superintendent Bob Morton went over the state report card, in which the district received an overall grade of C. Defiance received a grade of D for achievement, D for progress and F for prepared for success, with a grade of B in gap closing, A in graduation rate and C in improving at-risk K-3 readers.
Much of the discussion centered on where the district did well, and how it can improve.
Said board president Garry Rodenberger: “What’s important for the community to know, is that we do have people working very hard to establish something firm when it comes to progress and preparing our kids for success. The bottom line is we have a good school district.”
Morton discussed the review of the district’s strategic planning, which is required every three years by the state.
“After reviewing the plans that were already in place, we’ve come up with some changes to eliminate overlap and to identify the five pillars of the plan,” said Morton. Those pillars are a data team, a school culture team (which encompass student, family and staff support), instruction, communication and workforce development, or what we call career connections. Those pillars are constructed to lead to being Bulldog Elite.”
Each member of the school board will be a part of those five committees tasked with improvement in all those areas.
He also shared that the 1918 building has been granted National Register status by the National Register of Historic Places, by sharing a copy of a story published in The Crescent-News Sept. 17. He shared he wasn’t contacted about it, but that he read it in the newspaper.
The superintendent also shared information about Clothes Bin, a clothing and shoes recycling bin, that’s used as a school fundraising tool at no cost to the district. Clothes and shoes placed in the bin are recycled, and the school receives money based on the poundage recycled. He discussed the money generated should be split between different organizations that help the district.
The board did meet for a work session at 5 p.m., prior to the regular meeting, for BoardDocs training. BoardDocs is paperless meeting management software to help members stay better organized and receive documents via a secure email system. In addition, the board met in executive session for the investigation of charges or complaints, and to consider the sale of property.
No action was taken following executive session.
In other action, the board:
• approved amending the certificate of estimated resources and appropriation modifications for fiscal year 2020.
• okayed Mary Kasuga, a certified staff member, as a gifted consultant at the elementary school, two days per week, 6.75 hours per day, at $45 per hour, effective Oct. 1.
• voted for the following transfers: Megan Robles from elementary school hostess at 3.25 hours per day, to elementary school second-shift custodian, eight hours per day; Miranda Gomez, from elementary school hostess 3.25 hours per day, to elementary school cashier, three hours per day; and Melissa Johnson, elementary school server three hours per day, to elementary school assistant cook, 5.75 hours per day.
• accepted the resignation of Marilyn Valle, elementary school classroom aide, four hours per day, effective Sept. 11.
• approved the employment of the following individuals: Jovita Hernandez, elementary school aide, four hours per day; Dawn Grant, high school cashier, 3.5 hours per day; Cassandra Passalacqua, high school dishroom at 3.5 hours per day; and Aime Seward, bus aide, 5.75 hours per day.
• okayed Bonnie Downey and Jose Barrera as cafeteria substitutes as needed.
• voted for the student activity budgets and objectives for 2019-20.
• approved the following donations: $43 for boys golf yard signs and $48 for volleyball locker signs from Guy Tettenhorst; $84.13 from Kroger Round Up Rewards to girls soccer; an anonymous donation of $100 to the high school cafeteria; $240 from the Angel Fund Committee to the elementary school cafeteria; $1,000 from Citizens in Action to the elementary school cafeteria; craft supplies and decorations from JoAnn Fabrics with an approximately value of $2,500; $5,000 from the Athletic Boosters for the high school gym video board; and $6,000 from the Athletic Boosters for the new sound system to be purchased for the stadium complex.
