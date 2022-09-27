HOLGATE — The Ohio State Report Card is out and the local school district here received a report on it.
Superintendent Kelly Meyers reported to the Holgate Local Schools Board of Education during its meeting Monday night that the school district received four stars for achievement, one star for progress, two stars for early literacy and five stars each for gap closing and graduation.
Receiving five stars means that a school system has significantly exceeded expectations. The graduation component refers to the graduation rate. According to the report, Holgate Schools had a near perfect graduation rate for students who began in 2017 and graduated in 2021. For those entering high school in 2016 and finishing in 2021, the rate was 100%.
Closing the gap, the other five-star grade, measures the performance of students in areas like English language arts, math and graduation. This metric also measures absenteeism and gifted performance as well as the gaps between the different subgroups such as economically disadvantaged students, students with disabilities and different ethnic groups.
As far as achievement, Meyers pointed out that the school exceeds the state standards with a four-star rating. Here the school received a 91.9 with the highest scores in high school going to biology, geometry and English language arts.
The final two areas were early literacy, where it received a two-star rating, and progress, where it received one stars.
Progress is broken down into two components: achievement vs. growth. The district got a proficient score in achievement. In the growth area, where the district showed some need for improvement, students did meet or exceed expectations. The overall growth, however, was compared to other students across the state.
The other area, early literacy students are graded on reading improvement and proficiency in kindergarten through third grade.
According to the state website for the report cards, the data collected this year could be skewed because of lack of complete data due to the COVID pandemic. As schools get back on track with more regular standardized testing data could change.
Meyers’ data also indicate that this school district has shown a slow decline overall for total number of students enrolled. For example, total enrollment for 2019 was 460 students, in 2020 it was 457, in 2021 it was 456 and this year it is 442. The biggest losses are in the elementary school. Middle and high schools have not shown the slow, but steady decline since 2016 seen in the elementary school.
Meyers also read a fall sports report from Athletic Director Rich Finley. According to that report, if Holgate football finishes in first or second place in their conference the school will host a first round play off game on Oct. 29. The championship game would then take place at either Bowling Green or Liberty Center high school.
In other news, the board:
• approved spending $32,550 from permanent improvement funds for asphalt connecting driveway project.
• accepted donations: $500 from Henry County Dairy Producers for the Life Skills program; $500 from Henry County Cattlemen’s Association for the Life Skills program; $200 from Henry County Pork Producers for the FFA; $1,000 from music boosters to purchase a mellophone.
• approved overnight trip for the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, Oct. 25-28.
• met in executive session in order to review miscellaneous communication items for the two newer board members. No action was taken.
• heard that 84 total high school students participate in sports in the district: 39 girls/45 boys, or 58% of the student body. In junior high there are 53 total students participating with 29 girls and 24 boys — 70% of the student body.
