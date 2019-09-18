PAULDING — The state report card, upgrades to the football/track complex, and an enterprise zone agreement were the main topics of discussion at the Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening.
Superintendent Ken Amstutz discussed with the board that the District Leadership Team is scheduled to meet Wednesday (today) about the results of the state report card. Goals for improving will be discussed, and the plans to do so will be presented to the board in the near future.
As a district, Paulding received an overall grade of a D, including a grade of D for achievement, F for progress and D for prepared for success, with a grade of D in gap closing, A in graduation rate, and NR (not recorded) in improving at-risk K-3 readers.
“What we’re going to do at our District Leadership Team meeting is take a really hard look at our state report card,” Amstutz said. “We’re already in the process of developing academic goals in each of the areas on the report card, as well as cultural goals in our buildings so that we can benefit students, benefit staff, and certainly improve our report card in the future.”
Amstutz shared good news that the district received the highest rating of “Meets Requirement” for special education for the 2018-19 school year. Said Amstutz: “I would like to thank Loni (Porinchok, special education director), and the special education staff for earning the highest rating once again. They do a tremendous job.”
A drawing by Beilharz Architects of Defiance, featuring updates to the Paulding football/track complex, were on display, showing the addition of restrooms, storage and a new press box, as well as concessions, and the addition of approximately 150 home seats. The estimated cost for the project is still being worked out, but Amstutz is confident that the project can get done.
“Letters will be going out soon asking for donations toward the project, the board has agreed to make a significant contribution, and the plan is to have work start in the spring of 2020, so that it can be ready to go for fall of 2020,” said Amstutz. “We’re ready to move forward, it’s just a matter of finalizing the plans and getting cost estimates. When it’s finished, it’s going to look great and be a nice addition.”
In her report to the board, CFO/treasurer Kim Jones shared the district has received the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Safety Grant in the amount of $33,686.17. The money will be used to purchase 19 security cameras, seven lunch tables and two floor cleaners. The grant is a 3-to-1 match grant, meaning the district’s portion to purchase the items is $11,228.73.
Jerry Zeilke, director of the Paulding County Economic Development Inc., was in attendance to discuss and enterprise zone agreement application from Mansfield Welding Service. The agreement asked for a 10-year, 100% tax abatement on a $500,000 investment that will include a new building, the hiring of three employees with a projected payroll expansion of $90,000.
In the agreement, the district will receive 40% compensation. The board voted unanimously to accept the agreement.
The members learned also about the transfer of Angie Johnson from Paulding Middle school custodian to Paulding Elementary attendance secretary (effective Aug. 26), and of Katie Sunday from Paulding Elementary attendance secretary to Paulding High School attendance and registration (effective Sept. 3).
In other business, the board:
• approved the following student activity budgets for 2019-20: boys basketball, class of 2023, OMUN, cheerleading, cross country, quiz bowl, class of 2020, high school student council, student business, football, middle school principal, National Honor Society and class of 2021.
• authorized the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council to advertise and receive bids on the board’s behalf for the purchase of one handicapped school bus.
• okayed and accepted the revised gifted policy and plan.
• approved creating the Blessings in a Bag Fund for the purpose of accounting for the receipts and expenditures.
• voted to accept the resignation of Brenda Troyer, Paulding Elementary fifth-grade teacher at the end of the contract year for the purpose of retirement. Troyer will have served the district for 33 years.
• approved a one-year limited contract for Nicole Harris, three-hour high school cook/server, effective Sept. 3.
• okayed the following extra-curricular contracts: Jennifer Dietz (50%) and Keersten Lindeman (50%) as National Honor Society advisors; Robin Eberle, seventh-grade girls basketball; Mallory Clark, eighth-grade girls basketball; and Matt Arrellano (50%) and Brett Kauser (50%), as varsity baseball assistants.
• voted to send approximately 48 students and chaperones to Gettysburg, Pa., Washington, D.C., and Charlottesville, Va., Oct. 31, 2020-Nov. 4, 2020, at a cost of approximately $1,195 per student, paid for by fundraisers and the student.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.