HOLGATE — The local results of the state report card and enrollment figures topped the agenda during Monday’s Holgate Local Board of Education.
Superintendent Kelly Meyers discussed the district report card results, with the overall grade from the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) being a B. ODE released its annual report cards for schools on Sept. 12 for 2018-19, with districts receiving an overall grade of A-F based on grading in numerous areas.
“I’m pleased with the overall B grade,” said Meyers. “This is the second year the district got a B.”
Additional district results included: performance index, B; overall achievement, C; four-year graduation rate, A; five-year graduation rate, A; gap closing, A (up from a B, 2017-18), gifted indicator, not met; prepared for success, D (up from an F, 2017-18); and K-3 literacy, C, (down from a B, 2017-18).
Meyers relayed that the report card “is a snapshot of any given time. Not a totality of who we are.” She also went on to discuss the achievements of the student body, the overall climate of the school, and details about the district and community.
Concerning student population, the superintendent shared that the enrollment for the 2019-20 school year is 463, down five students from last year. Of the current enrollment, 69 students are enrolled into the district (Napoleon, 34; Patrick Henry, 23; Continental, 6; Miller City, 3; Defiance, 2; and Paulding, 1), while 62 are enrolled out to other districts (Napoleon, 20; Patrick Henry, 6; Miller City, 9; Defiance, 8; Ayersville 17; and Pettisville, 2).
Meyers also discussed the Tiger Tech Plan, with students using Chromebooks for their studies. All but 15 high school students are using district Chromebooks, because they already own a Chromebook. Seventy students paid the fee so the computers could be used at home, while 20 leave theirs at school at the end of the day. There was a minor glitch initially for students who couldn’t connect to their home WiFi. That has since been rectified.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of Lisa Jones, treasurer of the Holgate Local Schools Levy Committee; and appointed Jenalee Niese as that committee’s treasurer effective Monday. Approved were Alex Miller, Daniel Buchhop, Richard Finley, and Bradley Hurst as van drivers; Sean Kobilis, assistant boys basketball coach; Steve Giesige, at-will grounds work at the established rate of pay effective Sept. 9; Ellen Pennington and Dawn Decker, substitute cafeteria workers; Robin Inselman, classroom volunteer; Bryan Post and Greg Hartman, boys basketball volunteers; Robert Nagel, football volunteer; and Derek Faber, junior high football volunteer.
Also approved were Project MORE volunteers: Marilyn Abshire, Carla Blaker, Kirk Fruth, Nancy Gerken, Susan Hall, Hayden Hartman, Sarah Hoffer, Sue Junge, Carol Lulfs, Bob Palczewski, Christine Rettig, Janice Rettig, John Rinck, Cora Schwab, Garett Sidle, Ashley Shanks, Bailey Sonnenberg, Caryn Tanner, Marilyn Thomas Bria Tijerina, Darlene Hoffman and Greg Thomas. The program started next week.
Board members also heard an update from athletic director Rich Finley concerning student participation in sports. He reported that 80 high school students (58.8%) participate in sports (51 girls, 29 boys), while 57 junior high school students (54.2%) participate (36 girls, 21 boys).
In other business, the board:
• learned that the open house went well.
• was informed that 11 National Honor Society students have opted to purchase a reserved parking space for $40, with proceeds benefiting Project We Care.
• heard about required fire drills.
• approved the amended certificate and permanent appropriations for fiscal year 2020.
• recognized gymnastics as a varsity sport in accordance with the guidelines set forth by the Ohio High School Athletic Association, effective for the 2019-20 school year.
• approved annual membership with the Hospital Purchasing Association.
• approved an agreement with Epic Communications for E-Rate filing year 23 (2020-21).
• approved participation in a Wellness Grant for $860.
• approved the transfer of $1,726.60 from the tournament fund to the athletic department fund.
• approved the annual in-state tuition rate of $6,532.07 for the 2019-20 school year.
• okayed the FFA National Convention overnight trip to Indianapolis, Oct. 30-Nov. 2.
• okayed changes to the student and athletic handbooks regarding dress code and participation eligibility for athletic, extra-curricular and co-curricular events effective Aug. 30.
• approved the following donations: $500 from the Henry County Dairy Producers for the life skills program; $200 from the Henry County Pork Producers for the FFA; and American flag donation from Darlene Wolf; and $90 from the Frost Insurance Agency for school lunches.
