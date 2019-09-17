AYERSVILLE — The state report card, and the 1% income tax levy on the November ballot were the main topics of discussion at the Ayersville Local Board of Education meeting Monday.
Troy Merillat, director of student services, gave the board a brief update on the district receiving an overall grade of B on the state report card, telling the members that the grade puts the Ayersville district in the top one-third of all schools in the state.
In the breakdown of the report card, the district earned a C in achievement, a B in progress, an A in gap closing, an A in graduation rate, a B in improving at-risk K-3 readers, and a D in prepared for success.
Merillat explained that factors, such as students not taking the SAT, or a district not offering International Baccalaureate courses, as well as others, led to low grades for approximately 84% of districts in the state (D or F) in the prepared for success category.
Stated superintendent Don Diglia: “Overall I believe we should be pleased. We need to keep in mind that it (the assessments) are simply a snapshot of a day of testing, not an accurate assessment of what is going on during the school year. The principals and teachers have done an outstanding job of putting together a comprehensive package of educational learning experiences that educate the entire child. I believe you have reason to be proud of our staff.”
Diglia shared a handout about the financial state of the district, sharing that by 2023, it is looking at a deficit of $1,737,968 due to factors such as losing almost $414,000 in general fund revenue since 2016, with the district scheduled to lose an additional $378,000 over the next six years just from tangible personal property reimbursement from the state and public utility personal property.
“We have lost $241,000 in general fund revenue from the phase-out of the tangible personal property tax received from the state in the last three years,” said Diglia. “The phase-out will continue, and we’re looking at an estimated additional loss of $378,000 over the next six years.”
Diglia also noted the district lost approximately $173,000 in revenue with the loss of public utility personal property tax from General Motors.
“The levy committee met last Tuesday, and is scheduled to meet again on Wednesday,” said Diglia. “At this time, we’re looking to have a town hall meeting on Oct. 7 to discuss the reasons for the levy. More information will be coming about that meeting very soon.”
The board also heard updates from district technology director Phil Lebrecht, and from DARE officer Dana Phipps. Lebrecht shared that it’s been a smooth start to the school year, that new technology being installed in the 1967 building is near completion, and that a new ticket system for teaching and maintenance staff is helping the tech department keep on top of repairs and maintenance.
Phipps thanked the board for its support of the summer camp that was held at Defiance Elementary school, and for the use of three Ayersville school buses and the pool during the camp. He shared he was excited to be working the second and fifth graders this year, where he will discuss such topics as bullying, making good choices, and the dangers of vaping.
Finally, Diglia announced that a senior citizens breakfast is scheduled Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in the school commons.
In other business, the board:
• approved the creation of the following funds: NBHP Wellness Grant; Student Wellness and Success; BWC Safety Intervention Grant; and BWC School Safety and Security Grant.
• voted for adjustments to the following funds: $110 increase to special trust; $21,005 to public school support; $1,480 to other grants; $1,042 to district agency; $18,787.60 to student managed services; $4,921.25 to district managed activities; $51,145 to student wellness and success; and $50,013.13 to miscellaneous state grants.
• okayed permanent appropriations for fiscal year 2020.
• voted for the Ayersville Football Parents Association as a school-related organization.
• approved the in-state tuition rate of $7,194.41 per student, and out-of-state rate of $12,067.35 per student.
• okayed the list of certified substitutes and the updated list of paraprofessional/classified substitutes from the NwOESC for 2019-20.
• voted for the corrected van driver rate of $16 per hour for 2019-20.
• approved the following for 2019-20: Caitlin Fritz as a classified health care aide, effective Sept. 23; Dan Mix as teacher mentor; Cindy Smith, Cathy Hohenberger and Terry Nally as classified substitutes; Claire Turner and Abigail Yeater as volunteers; and Chad Brown as a substitute bus driver.
• okayed the resignation of Agustin Hinojosa as high school student council, and approved Kristen Rausch (50% certified individual) and LuAnn Froelich (50% classified individual) as co-high school student council.
• voted to place Audra Manriquez at BA150, step 8 on the certified salary schedule for 2018-19; and to place Melissa Miles to BA, step 0 on the certified salary schedule for 2019-20.
• approved the following column moves on the respective salary schedule for 2019-20: Adam Baker, MA15, step 8; Lindsay Baker, MA15, step 7; Nathan Hey, MA15, step 10; Jason Luthy, MA15, step 11; Dennis Potts, MA15, step 17; Tamara Rau, MA15, step 14; Kelly Wagner, MA30, step 14; and Kelsey Wolfrum, MA30, step 5.
• okayed the eighth-grade Spanish I workbook fee of $24 for 2019-20.
• voted to accept the resignation of Anthony Jackson as boys basketball coach.
• okayed an overnight trip for the eighth grade to Washington, D.C., May 26-29.
• accepted the following donations: $25.51 from Chief Community Rewards to the elementary principal fund; $125 from BSN Sports and $125 from Welch Trophy for the 2019 Victor Awards; $200 from the Defiance County Agricultural Society for the band participating in the band show at the Defiance County Fair; $2,250 from the Ayersville Athletic Boosters to the athletic department for the HUDL subscription; and $100 in gift cards to Rettig Music for the band from Danielle Fowler.
