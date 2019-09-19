NAPOLEON — State report card results and a full-scale safety drill were the main topics of discussion during the Napoleon Area Board of Education meeting Wednesday evening.
Superintendent Erik Belcher discussed the district’s overall grade of a C, and the district’s marks that included a C for achievement, D for progress and D for prepared for success, with an A in gap closing, B in graduation rate and C in improving at-risk K-3 readers.
“I don’t like a C, but when we start comparing it to other districts (similar in size), it’s where we all are right now,” Belcher said. “What we’re going to do as an administrative team is meet to see what we can do to improve, and we will improve, that’s the ultimate goal.”
Board member Michael Wesche asked Belcher if he planned to report back to the board about the plan to improve, saying: “I’d like to see us improve, and I’d like to know how we’re going to do that.” Said Belcher: “Absolutely I will do that.”
Belcher also discussed the full-scale safety drill that took place on the Napoleon Junior/Senior High School campus Tuesday. The scenario was a chlorine leak in the area of the pool, which included four “casualties,” the evacuation of nearly 1,000 students and staff, and the lockdown of Napoleon Elementary School.
The Napoleon Police Department, Napoleon Fire Department, Henry County South Ambulance District and the Henry County Emergency Management Agency all took part in the drill, along with school officials and others.
“It was quite an ordeal, but I’ve had several conversations about how well it was planned and how well it was executed,” said Belcher. “I’d like to thank our administrative team for all the planning that went into that. We got a lot of compliments from people involved, and it’s something we need to practice, but we hope we never have to do it. I was very proud of the students and staff for how well they did.”
The board went into executive session for 15 minutes to discuss the sale of land, following an auction of 2.6 acres Tuesday that was owned by the district north of Clairmont Avenue. The land was sold to Goodville Mutual Casualty Company at the minimum bid of $15,600. The sale stipulates that the land must be a residential development, which fits with what is taking place in that area.
CFO/treasurer Michael Bostelman shared that Goodville Mutual Casualty has already paid for the land, and that the final details of the contract are still being worked out. A term of sale that anyone who buys the land must develop it within three years, or provide a $10,000 annual donation until it is developed, was deleted.
In other business, the board:
• voted for permanent appropriations for fiscal year 2020.
• approved FMLA leave for Brenda Flory to begin approximately Sept. 23 for up to 12 weeks; and Jodi Myers to begin approximately Oct. 24 for up to 12 weeks.
• okayed the employment Tyson Murdock as assistant custodian, effective Sept. 17; and Denise Johnston as kitchen manager/head cook at Napoleon Elementary, seven hours per day as kitchen manager/head cook, and one hour per day as breakfast head cook, effective Sept. 17.
• voted for resignation/retirement of Jayne Kolbe, head cook at Napoleon Elementary, effective Sept. 1. Kolbe served the district for 30 years; and the resignation of Megan Fields, freshman girls basketball, effective July 25.
• approved the transfer of Amy Cobb as assistant cook at Napoleon Elementary, six hours per day, effective Sept. 16.
• okayed the following supplemental contracts for 2019-20: Nathan Butler, boys tennis; Todd Grehlen, baseball assistant; Jeff Ressler, boys track assistant; Tim Downey, track assistant; Randy Babcock, Marsha Horner and David Kiessling, bowling assistants; and Melissa Shaw, girls soccer assistant.
• voted for Lori Vorwerk as a student growth measurement committee member for 2019-20 on an interim basis until Nov. 8 at the tutor rate of $28.38 per hour; and Chelsea Wiley as a cafeteria substitute, effective Aug. 21.
• approved the early graduation of student Gavin Burns.
• okayed sending DECA students and instructor Jason Zera to the Regional Leadership Conference in Minneapolis, Dec. 6-9.
• ratified a contract with Hallrich Inc. (dba Pizza Hut) to provide pizzas to the district for resale during district events, effective August 2019-May 2020.
• approved the career advising policy as directed by the Ohio Department of Education; an agreement with the Ohio School Boards Association for transportation services; and a license agreement with NEOLA for administrative guideline forms.
• okayed Michael Retcher to instruct the water safety lifeguard certification course to district teachers at the rate of $12 per hour.
• approved the retention of Ennis Britton Co. L.P.A. of Cincinnati, as outside legal council for the district.
• accepted the following donations: $200 from Billie Manning to be used toward school lunches for kids in need; $90 from Frost Insurance Agency to be used toward school lunches for kids in need; and 31 backpacks from Cousino Restoration to Napoleon Elementary for students in need.
