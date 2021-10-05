DCS staff recognized

Defiance City Schools held its 35th annual Support Staff Recognition Dinner Tuesday at Defiance Elementary School. Recognized for more than 20 years of service were Jan Schultz (left, 25 years) and Linda Schatz (center, 35 years). Recognized as a retiree was Laura Hammersmith (14 years). Missing from photo are: Michelle Imthurn (20 years); Earl Cotton (25 years); Catherine Ayers (retiree, 36 years); Yolanda Gonzales (retiree, 22 years); and Candy Leal (retiree, 28 years).

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

Defiance City Schools held its 35th annual Support Staff Recognition Dinner Tuesday at Defiance Elementary School. Recognized for more than 20 years of service were Jan Schultz (left, 25 years) and Linda Schatz (center, 35 years). Recognized as a retiree was Laura Hammersmith (14 years). Missing from photo are: Michelle Imthurn (20 years); Earl Cotton (25 years); Catherine Ayers (retiree, 36 years); Yolanda Gonzales (retiree, 22 years); and Candy Leal (retiree, 28 years).

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments