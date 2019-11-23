Seventh-graders
4.0
Ben Liechty
Claudia Long
Drew Nagel
Emma Zirkle
Hannah Nagel
Lily Kruse
Caroline Fedderke
Kate Drewes
AJ Dirr
Brock Bockelman
Avery Badenhop
Sydney Bechtol
3.5-3.99
Cailyn Head
Lylah Huddle
Alex Lavin
Sean Lavin
Maddie Witte
3.0-3.49
Blake Chamberl-ain
Keyera Dietrich
Eighth-graders
4.0
Olivia Sickmiller
3.5-3-99
Kellen Ressler
Carlee Hohen-brink
Gracie Butler
Emma St. Clair
Ella Tassler
3.0
Ty Sonnenberg
Emma Hoover
Eli Snopely
Colton Chambers
