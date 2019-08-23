St. John Lutheran School in Defiance, 655 Wayne Ave., will kickoff its new school year for students in grades prekindergarten-eighth grade on Monday, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
According to principal Shellie Kosmerchock, the theme for the 2019-20 school year is, “Fully Rejoice in Christ,” based on 1 Thessalonians 5:16: “Rejoice always!”
“This year’s theme is all about us coming together to celebrate being in a Christian environment,” said Kosmerchock.
The principal shared that the after-school Homework Club for students in grades 3-8, Monday-Thursday, will return for the second year. In addition, new this year will be the St. John Lutheran School, “Family of the Week.”
“We are starting the St. John Family of the Week Spotlight for K-8 students, which we hope will help families get to know each other,” said Kosmerchock. “We’re picking the families through a lottery system, which we think will make it more fun.
“Each family can share with us some of their favorite memories and pictures, their favorite Bible verse and other things we will ask them to fill out. Once it’s compiled, we will put the information up on our bulletin board in our main hallway, and put it in our newsletter, ‘Tiger Pause.’”
For more information about St. John Lutheran School, call 419-782-1751 or go to stjohntigers.com.
