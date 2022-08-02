St. John Lutheran School announced its 2022-23 school year policy for free and reduced price meals for students unable to pay the full price of meals or milk served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast, After School Care Snack or Special Milk programs.
The school office and the central office have a copy of the policy that may be reviewed by any interested party.
The federal income eligibility guidelines are used to determine eligibility. Children from families whose annual income is at or below the federal guidelines are eligible for free and reduced-price meals or free milk.
Application forms are distributed to all homes in a letter to parents or guardians.
To apply for free and reduced-price benefits, households should complete an application and return it to the school. Additional copies are available at the principal’s office, and a completed application is required.
Households which currently receive Special Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits (SNAP) or Ohio Works First (OWF) funds for a child must provide the child’s name, the SNAP or OWF case number and signature of an adult household member on the application. Households that do not receive SNAP or OWF funds must provide the names of all household members, the last four digits of the Social Security number of the adult signing the application (or state “none” if the adult does not have a Social Security number), the amount and source of monthly income received by each household member and the signature of an adult household member.
If any of this information is missing, the school cannot process the application.
Families with children eligible for school meals may be eligible for free health care coverage through Medicaid and/or Ohio’s Healthy Start and Healthy Families programs. These programs include coverage for doctor visits, immunizations, physicals, prescriptions, dental, vision, mental health, substance abuse and more.
Anyone who has an Ohio Medicaid card already receives these services.
The information provided on the application is confidential and will only be used to determine eligibility. Applications are made in connection with the receipt of federal funds. Schools or other officials may check the information on the application at any time during the school year.
Deliberate misrepresentation of information may subject the applicant to prosecution under applicable state and federal laws. Households will be notified of the approval or denial of benefits.
Foster children are categorically eligible for these benefits regardless of the household’s income. If a family has foster children living with them and wishes to apply the school should be contacted for more information.
