AYERSVILLE — Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel was in attendance at the Ayersville Local Board of Education meeting Monday evening to discuss the school resource officer (SRO) program in the district. Student council members of the class of 2021 were also in attendance to share information with the board about prom.
Engel started the meeting by thanking the board for having the SRO program at the school which featured Defiance County deputy Augustin “Goose” Hinojosa in the school as a full-time SRO.
The sheriff pointed out, however, that due to budget concerns at Ayersville Local Schools, and with no other funding source, the program would conclude at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
“After talking with Mr. (superintendent, Don) Diglia about financial difficulties within the school district, we came to the conclusion there would be some cuts that included the school resource officer,” said Engel. “I went to the county commissioners, and at that time they agreed they would not support the finances of the SRO.
“The school has paid the officer salary and benefits up until this point, and after the first of the year, I had another discussion with county commissioners and again, they made the decision they were not included to pay for that officer,” added Engel.
The sheriff explained that he then made the decision to put deputy Hinojosa back on the road, and he sent SRO certified deputy Jim Hall to Ayersville Local Schools to finish out the 2020-21 school year. Engel went on to explain that deputies will still have a presence in the school with occasional visits, but won’t be there full time.
Superintendent Don Diglia asked Engel about a member of his office working with the district on emergency management plans and drills, to which Engel replied, “We will look at that and be happy to talk with you.”
When Engel was finished, three of the four officers of the class of 2021 addressed the board about prom. This segment of the board meeting, featuring class officers of the class of 2020 and 2021, is a new feature in which the class officers have the opportunity to share with the board what’s happening at the school.
Junior class president Jacob Stiltner shared how COVID-19 protocols will be handled during prom.
“Obviously we have to follow a bunch of guidelines due to COVID,” said Stiltner. “Masks will be required, we will enforce that, as well as having masks above the nose. (High school principal, Rob) Mr. Luderman has been saying from the beginning, someone from the health department will probably pop in.
“Social distancing will be followed, especially when we’re eating, which we will do at tables,” added Stiltner. “Another thing we will have will be a bunch of hand-sanitizing stations so we can keep everyone COVID free.”
Junior class vice president Maci Froelich then provided information about when and where prom will take place.
Said Froelich: “We are very happy to be having prom this year. It will take place May 1 at Defiance Elks (Lodge 147), from 7:30-10:30 p.m. If people bring guests from other schools, or a graduate (from Ayersville or other schools as long as they are under 20), they will have to fill out a permission form.”
Junior class secretary Haleigh Wright discussed after prom, which will be held from 10:45 p.m.-2:30 a.m.
“People will be asked to sign in between 10:45-11:15 p.m., and everyone will be asked to sign a permission slip ahead of time,” said Wright. “No one will be allowed to leave early without getting parent consent.”
Junior class treasurer Haley Bok was not in attendance due to a softball game.
