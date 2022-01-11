Paulding MS spelling bee

Paulding Middle School recently held its Spelling Bee, and pictured here are runner-up Nicholas Hatcher (left) and champion, Vivienne Myers. Both have advanced to the Paulding County Spelling Bee.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

