Spelling b winners

Defiance Middle School recently held its Spelling B and pictured here are Runner up, on left, Liam Armstrong and the champion, Christopher Brickel. Both are eighth graders at Defiance Middle School and advance to the Defiance County Spelling Bee.

 Photo courtesy of Christa Jones

