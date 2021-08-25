• Fulton County
Special meeting:
The Board of Education of the Archbold Area School District, Fulton, Henry Counties, Ohio, will meet on Friday at noon, in the Central Office Conference Room.
This will be a meeting to approve personnel, approve agreement with Wood County JDC, accept offer to purchase property and other business which the Board considers necessary to transact. Action will be taken.
