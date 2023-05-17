WAUSEON — Results of a recent special education survey were shared at the Wauseon Exempted Village Schools Board of Education meeting here Monday evening.
According to Jennifer Grime, director of student services, the survey took place in 2021-22.
She noted that 94 individuals — or about 30% — participated in the survey which means that the results are "not statistically significant." However, the results can be used to help address the following areas of special education: meeting the child's needs; communication between school and parents; school climate toward students/families; partnering between parent and school; and graduation rate.
Currently, the special education process includes early intervention and early childhood screenings starting at preschool, according to Grime's presentation. Response to intervention (RTI) and parent/teacher referral are set for school-age students.
The intervention groups are based on assessment data and use research-based methods such as phonics, reading and writing. These RTI teams meet regularly to assess data and district teams meet quarterly to refer students for evaluation.
Grime pointed out that response to intervention is not the goal of special education, but a way to intervene.
Overall, the district is satisfied with the results of the survey, she indicated.
In other news, the board:
• accepted the following donations: a hog from Gerald Grain for processing into one-pound bulk sausage packages for the school food pantry; processing of the hog from Glenn and Viola Coblentz; $1,000 from Trinity Lutheran Church for the school pantry; $500 from VFW Ohio Charities, Inc., to the high school art department; $103 from an anonymous donor for the elementary/middle school food service donation key; giraffe sculpture from Paul ZumFelde to the primary school; $1,250 from Junk & Disorderly to cover junior/senior class fees at high school; 24 cases of bottled water from Continental Plaza, Inc., for the high school prom; two crates of chocolate milk and one crate of white milk from Arps Dairy for the high school prom; $723 from Chief Supermarkets and Always Something, LLC, for the school food service donation key.
• approved a purchase in excess of $25,000 for equipment and installation of new public address systems at Wauseon Primary ($68,180.88); the elementary school ($61,267); middle school ($67,045.69); and high school ($86,420).
• offered three-year administrative contracts to Grime and Eric Sauber, operations supervisor.
• accepted several resignations, approved several two-year limited, classified contracts and approved several one-year limited certified supplemental contracts.
• approved $250 compensation for each 2023 spring musical pit orchestra workers, and $500 to Betsy Harben for same.
• approved the 2023 commencement class.
• entered executive session to consider employment of an individual. No action was taken.
