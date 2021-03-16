SMART lab donation received at Four county

Four County Career Center received the donation of CNC mill tools and tool holders from YG-1 Tool Company and Executive Director of Sales, Shane Hollenbaugh. Instructor, Matt Scarberry, will use these tools to train students in the Specialized Mechatronics & Robotics Technology program to help prepare them for a career in engineering. pictured are (left to right): Austin Michael (Defiance), Jaytin Windisch (Wauseon), Jakob Roach (Napoleon), Jake Clinger (Montpelier)and instructor Matt Scarberry.
