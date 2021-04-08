Slow down for farm workers

Northwest State Community College President Todd Hernandez (far right) joins Ohio Pork Producers Council member Mike Miller (far left) and Roy Norman (center) from the Ohio Farm Bureau in asking drivers to use caution at all times, especially during planting and harvest. Agriculture is a major part of our region’s economy.
