Fairview sixth-grader Abigail Dixon (right) won the Defiance County Spelling Bee on Tuesday evening while the runner-up was Nya Johnson (left) fifth-grader from Defiance Elementary School.

 Photo courtesy of Stacy Parrish

Abigail Dixon, a sixth-grade student from Fairview Middle School, was crowned Defiance County Spelling Bee champion this week while Nya Johnson, a fifth-grader at Defiance Elementary School, was the runner-up.


