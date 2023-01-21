Abigail Dixon, a sixth-grade student from Fairview Middle School, was crowned Defiance County Spelling Bee champion this week while Nya Johnson, a fifth-grader at Defiance Elementary School, was the runner-up.
The winning word was “foosball”
The annual event was held Tuesday evening in the Russell B. Leuthold Auditorium at Ayersville Local Schools. Jane Myers, an education consultant from the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center served as pronouncer for the event, and called out words such as sluggard, gargantuan and laconic.
Eighteen students from Ayersville, Defiance, Fairview, Hicksville, Tinora, Holy Cross Catholic and St. John Lutheran schools competed. All spellers in the county event received a ribbon and certificate of participation.
The county bee is coordinated by Stacey Parrish, education consultant for the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center. Judges for the event were Defiance Elementary School Principal Teresa Pfeiffer, Ayersville Elementary School Principal Nancy Miller and Fairview Middle School Teacher Tracy Robinson.
The list of spellers for the evening included:
Ayersville Elementary —
Jocelyn Foreman, sixth grade; Maya Epple, seventh grade; and Tucker Sprow, eighth grade.
Defiance Elementary —
Kayleigh Fish, fifth grade; and Nya Johnson, fifth grade.
Defiance Middle —
Guinevere Gerencser, sixth grade; and Alexandria Fowler, seventh grade.
Fairview Elementary —
Will Mavis, fifth grade; and Kyndal Spangler, fifth grade.
Fairview Middle —
Abigail Dixon, sixth grade.
Hicksville Middle —
Cole Yeaser, seventh grade; and Zephraim Rittenhouse, seventh grade.
St. John —
Serenity Bowers, fifth grade; and Ashley Houshoulder, seventh grade.
Tinora Junior High —
Henry Crone, sixth grade; and Lexie Baldwin, sixth grade.
Holy Cross —
Olivia Frankart, fifth grade; and Isabella Louderback, fifth grade.
