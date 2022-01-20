Morgan Mavis, a sixth-grade student from Fairview Middle School was crowned Defiance County Spelling Bee champion. The winning word was “sediment”. Runner-up was seventh grade student Jordys Vance from Hicksville Middle School who battled it out for the runner-up trophy.
The annual event was held Tuesday evening in the Russell B. Leuthold Auditorium at Ayersville Local Schools where Dr. Terry Higgins, Defiance College professor served as pronouncer for the event and called out words such as "seeth," "metadata" and "quantify."
Eighteen students from Ayersville, Defiance, Fairview, Hicksville, Tinora and Holy Cross schools competed. All spellers in the county event received a ribbon and certificate of participation.
The county bee is coordinated by Stacey Parrish, Education Consultant for the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center. Judges for the event were NwOESC Education Consultant, Jane Myers; Fairview Middle School Principal Suzanne Geis; and Ayersville Elementary School Principal Laura Inkrott.
The list of spellers for the evening included:
• from Defiance City Schools: Nya Johnson, fourth-grade; Donovan Sillman, fifth-grade; Liam Armstrong, eighth-grade; Christopher Brinkman, eighth-grade.
• from Central Local Schools: Abigail Dixon, fifth-grade; Brylee Thome, fifth-grade; Chloe Northrup, sixth-grade; Morgan Mavis, sixth-grade.
• from Hicksville Exempted Village Schools: Jordys Vance, seventh-grade; Hannah Ridgway, eighth-grade.
• from Northeastern Local Schools: Cash McCann, sixth-grade; Courtney Garrett, eighth-grade.
• from Holy Cross Catholic School: Olivia Frankart, fourth-grade; Aurielle Trevino, fifth-grade.
