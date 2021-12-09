The annual Shop with a Cop is underway in Defiance County.
Every year, local law enforcement through the Defiance County Law Enforcement Association (DCLEA), raise money to shop with children from the surrounding area for Christmas holiday.
The DCLEA consists of police from around the county, the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Highway Patrol and local military.
The group is headed up by president Steven Mueller of the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office; secretary Mike Shock of the Defiance County Sheriff’s; treasurer Mark Janowiecki of the Defiance Police Department; and vice president, Jake Hardy of the Defiance County Sheriff’s Officer.
For 2021, the DCLEA volunteers went shopping Tuesday and Wednesday evenings with participating children from Defiance County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.