The annual Shop with a Cop is underway in Defiance County.

Every year, local law enforcement through the Defiance County Law Enforcement Association (DCLEA), raise money to shop with children from the surrounding area for Christmas holiday.

The DCLEA consists of police from around the county, the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Highway Patrol and local military.

The group is headed up by president Steven Mueller of the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office; secretary Mike Shock of the Defiance County Sheriff’s; treasurer Mark Janowiecki of the Defiance Police Department; and vice president, Jake Hardy of the Defiance County Sheriff’s Officer.

For 2021, the DCLEA volunteers went shopping Tuesday and Wednesday evenings with participating children from Defiance County.

