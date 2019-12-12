Several topics were discussed by the Defiance City Board of Education Wednesday evening, including the closeout of the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) project, grant and capital bill funding and LifeWise Academy.
CFO/treasurer Cheryl Swisher gave an OFCC project update, telling the board that her office has received the initial proposal from the commission to close out the project. However, before that process can be complete, superintendent Bob Morton explained a few issues need to be resolved.
“There are two things that still need to be addressed, humidity controls and an elevator issue (at Defiance Middle/High School),” said Morton. “The first issue won’t be worked on until we have humidity in the building (late spring), and the second issue we’re hoping will be resolved over Christmas break.”
In addition, Morton shared he was contacted by representatives from LifeWise Academy about the possibility of bringing its program to the district. LifeWise Academy is a released time religious instruction (RTRI) program for public school students that falls under the ministry of Stand for Truth, founded by Joel Penton of Van Wert, a member of the 2002 Ohio State National Championship football team.
RTRI is legal at public school districts for the following reasons: students can only take part in the program with parental permission; it is entirely privately funded; and it’s held off school property, even though it takes place during school hours.
“This character education program is faith-based, and just so you know, we already have a policy in place to allow faith-based programming in our district,” said Morton. “LifeWise Academy is spearheaded by Phil and Robin Nofziger, whom many of you know. It’s something they approached us about, I told them I would get the information into your hands, and I would like to invite them to a future meeting and have them present it to you.”
LifeWise Academy is currently serving students in grades 1-6 at Ayersville Local Schools.
The possibility of receiving money from the Capital Bill Project Grant, and the Bureau of Worker’s Compensation (BWC) Safety Grant, were also discussed, as was receiving a school safety grant from the Ohio Attorney General’s office.
Morton shared a proposal that was submitted to the Capital Bill Project to help defray the costs of renovating the Defiance Community Auditorium. The Capital Bill Project is a pool of money that local state representatives and senators can award for local community projects. If awarded, it would help cover a portion of the $1.243 million project, of which more than $600,000 has already been spent for upgrades to the facility.
“I went to a meeting where I learned about this Capital Bill Project, so I applied for Capital Bill improvement projects funds for the Defiance Community Auditorium, which has the word community right in the name,” said Morton. “I mailed those applications to representative (Craig) Riedel and senator (Rob) McColley, our local representatives, and I asked them for careful consideration for our project.”
The district has also applied for the BWC Safety Grant, which would be used for door access controls at the Claude W. Hinkle building that houses the district office and preschool, as well as at Defiance Elementary School. The BWC is a 3-to-1 grant, meaning the district would have to pay a third of the estimated cost if it is awarded the grant.
In addition, $10,840 in grant money has already been received from the Ohio Attorney General’s office. The money will be used for safety purposes.
Board president Garry Rodenberger thanked outgoing board member Dodi Thompson for her service to the board at the start of the meeting. Thompson was appointed to the position in June after Ken Wetstein, resigned due to accepting a job in Illinois. Thompson ran to be elected to the board in November, but was beaten in the election by Michael Wahl.
Rodenberger also took time to thank everyone, past and present, who recently donated or has donated money or items to the district.
The board did meet in executive session to discuss personnel matters, and matters required to be kept confidential according to federal law, regulations or state statues, however no action was taken following executive session.
In other business, the board:
• set the date for the January 2020 organizational meeting for Jan. 8 at 5 p.m. in the high school conference room, to be followed by the regular meeting. Cathy Davis will serve as president pro-tem until that meeting.
• approved including AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company in the Ohio Association of School Business Officials (OASBO) 457 Plan as a provider.
• waived an exit conference with state auditors to discuss the fiscal year 2019 audit. A draft audit will be presented under executive content.
• okayed the following employments for 2019-20: Kristine Luthi, substitute aide; Rachelle Rowlison, substitute secretary; Andrea Shrock, substitute bus driver; Kassandra Tropepe, substitute aide.
• voted for FMLA leave for Suzanne McGlaughlin from Jan. 22, 2020-Feb. 28, 2020, returning March 2, 2020.
• approved maternity leave for Nikki Meyer for eight weeks beginning approximately March 31, 2020; and Brooke Shindler for eight weeks beginning approximately March 6, 2020.
• okayed the updated NwOESC substitute teacher list which includes: Megan Fisher, Heather Grisby, Alexander Lutheran, Samuel Luthi, Kelly Monnin and Royce Van Atta.
• voted for updates to the gifted policies and procedures.
• accepted the following donations: a Festival of Trees wreath purchased for $75 by Rob and Katie Held, and a Festival of Trees book tree purchased for $120 by Danielle Small to Defiance Elementary School; $150 to the Defiance High School National Honor Society from Wilson Curly Fries; $300 from Andy’s Mini Storage to the athletic department to be used for hot dogs for the winter concession stand; $500 from the Defiance Optimist Club to the girls basketball team; and craft supplies and decorations from JoAnn Fabrics with a total value of $2,205.58.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.