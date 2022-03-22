AYERSVILLE — The Ayersville school board had a few guests attend their Monday night meeting.
The first presenter of the evening was Ariel Stehura, a first-year teacher at Ayersville. She reported that the "Sister Act Jr." musical performed by the theater students for grades K-6 was well received.
Stehura proposed the board take photos of the theater walls that students traditionally sign at the end of shows. The photographed signatures would be modified to be framed and displayed outside the theater hall.
Stehura showed photos of the walls that have become overcrowded due to years of use. Stehura reasoned that if they were to convert the old signatures into digital photo format, they can paint over them and assign present and future seniors a brick to decorate as their own.
The next presenters were senior treasurer Kiera Bohn and junior president Tyler Schlachter from the student leadership program. They presented results of their headphone survey, which garnered 168 responses from the student body.
Of this data, the majority of students responded that they utilize their headphones for academic and non-academic purposes. Bohn and Schlachter emphasized that headphones are very useful for school work, especially to students who take college coursework online.
They proposed to the board that they be allowed to use them and — at a teacher's discretion — during free time as well.
Bohn and Schlachter closed their presentation by sharing their fundraising plans for their 2022 prom and invited the board to the Ayersville FFA banquet on April 3.
One proposal was denied Monday. Ayersville CFO and treasurer, Abby Sharp, made a request for the school to enter a five-year agreement with Bonefish Systems, an electronic auditing service.
Sharp shared that the finance department has become more susceptible to human fiscal errors due to a reduction in hours and new staff that are still in training. She wished to adopt this system for its anti-fraud policies and to increase fiscal accuracy.
However, the motion was unable to receive unanimous approval.
In other business, the board:
• approved financial reports.
• accepted $200 from Ken and Scarlet Zachrich for the Gerken Schackow Scholarship.
• approved a $131,911.17 increase to revenue and appropriations 507 ESSER SAA.
• approved the second-grade field trip to Science Central in Fort Wayne on May 19.
• approved a resolution authorizing Ohio Schools Council to advertise and receive school bus bids on behalf of the district.
• approved the K-6 and 7-12 student handbooks, the K-6 and 7-12 technology handbooks, and the transportation handbook for the 2022-2023 school year.
• approved the revised 2022-2023 school calendar.
• approved a memorandum of understanding between Ayersville Local School District Board of Education and the Ayersville Education Association whereas, the parties have met and agreed to an evaluation form for the position of athletic director as this position is not subject to the Ohio Teacher Evaluation System or Ohio School Counselor Evaluation System.
• approved Cathy Hohenberger as a yard maintenance worker on an as-needed basis (not more than 20 hours a week) from April 1-Oct. 31.
• approved $60/session salary schedule for swimming district tournament workers.
• approved the updated list of certified substitutes from the NWOESC for the 2021-2022 school year, to be paid at the board-approved rate.
• approved the updated list of paraprofessional/classified substitutes from the NWOESC for the 2021-2022 school year, to be paid at the board-approved rate.
• approved the employment of Chuck Martinez for the spring weight room in the 2021-2022 school year, with pay as stipulated in the collective bargaining agreement and pending requirements.
• added Barb Ensign's request to the April agenda to put a school color change to a vote.
• met in executive session but took no action.
