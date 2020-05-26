Savannah Shepherd (Valedictorian, 4.199 GPA)
Parents: Aaron and Jennifer Shepherd, Paulding
Awards and activities: 4.0 honor roll, perfect attendance, Northwest Conference Scholar Athlete, varsity cross country, National Honor Society secretary, Woodburn Missionary Church youth group, Vacation Bible School volunteer and Birmingham, Ala., mission trip.
Post high-school plans: Savannah will major in physical therapist assistant studies at the University of St. Francis, Fort Wayne, with a Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Scholarship.
Katie Strayer (Co-salutatorian, 4.07 GPA)
Parents: Matt and Suzy Strayer, Paulding
Awards and activities: All A’s honor roll, Ladies Auxiliary Americanism Award, OMUN Leadership Award, OMUN Peace Essay Contest runner-up, senior class president, varsity quiz bowl, drama, National Honor Society community representative, Ohio Model United Nations, First Christian Church (DOC), summer food program, Children’s Lantern and varsity volleyball, basketball and track teams
Post-high school plans: Katie will study nursing at The Ohio State University, Columbus, with an Ohio State Alumni Scholarship.
Kaylie Tressler (Co-salutatorian, 4.07 GPA)
Parents: Randy and Brooky Tressler, Paulding
Awards and activities: Vantage FFA Scholar, President’s Volunteer Service Award, State FFA degree, Vantage FFA president, Vantage student ambassador, National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, Paulding County Junior Fair Board, Van Wert Apple Festival, Kenn-Feld Kid’s Day, Step Into Your Future Day, Vantage sophomore visit day, United Way Day of Caring, Night to Shine Prom, Elks student of the month and year
Post-high school plans: Kaylie will attend the University of Northwestern Ohio, Lima, to study agricultural equipment supervision.
Mackenzie Weible (Top scholar, 4.0 GPA)
Parents: Rob and Darcy Weible, Paulding
Awards and activities: 4.0 honor roll, honors diploma, varsity soccer, 4-H, National Honor Society
Post high-school plans: Mackenzie will attend the University of Toledo to study nursing.
Sydney McCullough (Top scholar, 4.0 GPA)
Parents: Jim and Julie McCullough, Paulding
Activities and awards: All A’s, Americanism Award, Scholar Athlete, soccer, basketball, baseball stats, Apostolic youth group, Firefighter 5K, food packaging, mini sports camps
Post-high school plans: Sydney will study nursing at the University of Toledo with a Regents Scholarship and Alumni Scholarship
Julianna Fife
(Top scholar, 4.0 GPA)
Parents: Christine and Jeremy Fife, Paulding
Activities and awards: 4.0 GPA, OMUN, nurse’s assistant at Vancrest
Post-high school plans: Julianna will major in the education field at Bowling Green State University with a BGSU scholarship.
Jaden Verfaillie (Top scholar, 4.0 GPA)
Parents: Kelly Bussing and Brock Verfaillie, Paulding
Activities and awards: Jostens’ National Yearbook Program of Excellence, yearbook editor, yearbook advertising manager, student council, prom committee member, Mini Relay for Life, Summer Food Program
Post-high school plans: Jaden will study art or science at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, with an Ohio Distinction Scholarship and an Ohio Success Scholarship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.