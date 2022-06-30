HOLGATE — School district security upgrades and recognition of student athletes were some of the highlights from Tuesday night’s Holgate Local Schools Board of Education here.
Superintendent Kelly Meyers reported that there have been some upgrades to school security. She advised the following is a list of some of the upgrades and not a complete record of every security measure that has been added to the facility:
• the addition of a main entrance buzz-in system.
• graphics over some doors and windows.
• ballistic shields on exterior doors.
• a full-time school resource officer.
• the addition of “boot” door locking devices.
• annual drill to practice scenarios.
• connection of the south and east parking lots with a gravel driveway that can double as a first-responder access.
• upgrades to camera and door access systems.
• classroom emergency kits.
As a result of the recent full-scale drill that included a school lockdown and participation with local first-responders, Meyers said that some of the additional upgrades had been added.
“Other additions being discussed are clear labeling of doors and windows both inside and outside to assist first-responders who are unfamiliar with the building, along with increased remote security camera visibility for certain staff and law enforcement,” said Meyers.
Middle/High School Principal Spencer Root recognized the track coaches along with Elisabeth Willett for her participation in the 3,200 meter run at the state track meet, where she placed 16th. Root also recognized Jolynn Eis for her participation in the discus throw at the state meet.
Root finished up his report and presentations by introducing two new staff members to the board — Alex Pawsey, K-12 music/band instructor and Casey Helton, middle/high school NOVA/technology teacher.
In other news, the board:
• heard report from LifeWise Academy about its first year at Holgate Elementary, and plans to continue with the addition of a fifth grade class and a second teacher.
• approved several personnel for the upcoming school year.
• approved supplemental athletic contracts for 2022-23.
• approved contract agreements for the national school lunch program, nurse services at Henry County Hospital, technical services with Northwest Ohio Computer Association, educational agreement with the Northwest Ohio Ohio Juvenile Detention Center, Northern Buckeye Education Council for NOVA, insurance through Schools of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority, Great Lakes Biomedical for drug testing and athletic training through Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital, LLC.
• approved the purchase of 72-passenger school bus at a cost of $99,622 from Cardinal Bus Sales and Service, Lima, using permanent improvement funds.
• canceled the July meeting, so the next regular session is Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.