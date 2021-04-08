When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down field-trip opportunities for special education students at Defiance Elementary School (DES), educators at DES didn’t let that stop them from finding opportunities to bring to their students.
One of those field trips DES students attended pre-pandemic was to Science Central in Fort Wayne, which hosts AWS Foundation Special Abilities Days for youth and adults four times per year. With the help of Science Central, which develops hands-on science programs for use in schools, camps, and public settings, special education students in grades K-5 at DES have been taking part in free hands-on science experiments three-to-four times per month.
“Science Central hosts the Special Abilities Days, so we’ve been taking our students there for four-to-five years,” said DES educator Jessie Wolfrum. “On those days, Science Central shuts down its facilities to the public and opens it up to students and adults with disabilities. They make it a big deal to accommodate everyone with disabilities.”
Stacy Elchinger, a special education teacher at DES, explained Science Central has gone above and beyond for DES students.
“What I do is ask all the teachers how many science experiments they want each month, we let Science Central know, and Jessie goes and picks them up,” said Elchinger. “Jessie and her family have a family pass, so she happily picks up the experiments. Each student gets his/her own experiment, and all materials are provided free of charge.
“When we knew we couldn’t do field trips, we thought, ‘What are we going to do?’” asked Elchinger. “I got on their (Science Central) website, and I read they were putting these packets together. I thought there would be some charge, but it is free, and we’ve been getting no less than 45-55 packets per month.”
Amy Alexander, education director of Science Central, shared her organization is able to provide schools, organizations parents, etc ... with the free experiments thanks to a partnership with the AWS Foundation of Fort Wayne. The AWS Foundation’s mission is to help children and adults with enduring intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities live as independently as possible, be included in the community and function at their highest potential.
“The AWS Foundation supports programming and resources for people of all special abilities,” said Alexander. “Normally we do our programming on site, with the Special Ability Days we have for the special needs community, but due to COVID, we haven’t been able to host those days. Because of that, we put together the kits with all the materials and instructions and get those to the people who want them.
“Megan (Price, a school and public programs manager at Science Central) has done a great job of recording short video clips, taking lots of pictures and creating an online resource for parents, teachers and caregivers to access as they work through the activities,” added Alexander.
Alexander shared that 100-150 entities have taken advantage of the free science kits from Science Central offered in partnership with the AWS Foundation. At present, Science Central is considering hosting a Special Ability Day in the summer, if possible.
Wolfrum explained the free experiments provided by Science Central have been beneficial not only for DES students, but for the district as well.
“We were doing science experiments before we got these from Science Central, our curriculum does provide science experiments for our unique needs, but it didn’t provide the materials for the experiments,” said Wolfrum. “Because Science Central is providing these for free, we don’t have to use money from the district budget, or our own pockets, to provide these learning opportunities for our kids.”
On April 1, students in Elchinger’s room watched a video about the brain and spinal cord, before building their own spinal cord out of candy. In Wolfrum’s room, students watched a video about how seeds turn into plants, before starting an experiment in which one seed is planted, watered and receives sunlight, one seed is planted and receives just water, while a third seed is planted and receives just sunlight.
In Melanie Schaffer’s room, students have been learning about the water table, including learning a song about it. Science Central provided different colored bracelets, with each color representing a different part of the water table.
In Angie Buchanan’s room, her students watched a video about how blood works in the body. Students put red beads that absorb water, representing red blood cells, into a bottle with other beads, representing platelets. Water was then added to the bottle so students could see the beads absorb the water.
“It’s fun for the kids to do something different every week,” said Elchinger. “Everything is planned for us, and it gives us teachers something fun to share with the kids. It’s something we don’t have to go out and find on our own.”
Said Wolfrum: “The great thing about the experiments is that we can use them when we want. The experiment we did today (April 1) was something we got back in the fall, but this week we were talking about spring and plants, and this experiment went right along with it.”
To learn more about Science Central, go to sciencecentral.org.
