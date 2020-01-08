ANTWERP — Sara Schutte and Jamie Landers were reappointed as president and vice president, respectively, of the Antwerp Local Board of Education during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The board also will continue to meet on the third Thursday of the month; however, the next regular meeting will be at 5 p.m. Feb. 13 (the second Thursday) due to a scheduling conflict.
In other business, the board:
• reappointed members Anita Bok as student achievement liaison and Robert Herber as legislative liaison for the coming year.
• discussed recent and upcoming building upgrades. All the faucets in the building, many of which were 15 years old, have been replaced, as have all hand-held and bus radios. The roof will soon be replaced over the music rooms, and solar panels are about to be installed in order to heat the water system.
• approved a trip for superintendent Martin Miller to the Future of Education Technology Conference on Jan. 15-17, where Miller will speak.
