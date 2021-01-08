ANTWERP — The Antwerp Local Board of Education held its organizational meeting to set board positions and organizational regulations ahead of its regular board meeting on Thursday in a virtual meeting.
Board president pro- tem Sara Schuette was nominated and approved as board president with Jayme Landers approved as vice president. Anita Bok and Bob Herber were approved as student achievement and legislative liaisons, respectively, to the Ohio School Boards Association.
In the regular meeting, the board heard that through the halfway point of the fiscal year, the district had received 51.7% of its projected revenue and spent 41.13% of its projected budget. Both figures are within 2% of the forecasted figures for those categories.
In superintendent Dr. Martin Miller’s report to the board, he informed the board that 12 students that were part of NOVA (Northwest Ohio Virtual Academy) are back in the building for the second semester and that five students that were on NOVA moved out of the district over the Christmas break, lowering the number of students in the program to 44 from the previous total of 68.
Discussion also was held on addressing the cost of the wrestling program practicing in an outside facility. Miller noted that the electric bill and gas bill to use the facility is a bit high and that the cost has shifted to the Antwerp Wrestling Club. The wrestling program could practice in the school gym but that would cause scheduling and space conflicts with the boys and girls basketball programs in both the junior high and high schools for practice times.
Miller informed the board that school staff are among phase 1B in the state’s COVID-19 vaccine roll-out plan announced this week by Gov. Mike DeWine. The board will inquire to staff members about their interest in getting the vaccine, with about 60% saying yes so far.
The board then went into executive session to discuss the employment of a public employee or official. In the session, the board also approved a memorandum of understanding with the Antwerp Education Association relating to provisions made to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act employee league and extended through the end of the 2020-21 school year, along with approving provisions made for non-bargaining employees.
In other business, the board:
• approved supplemental contracts for high school spring sports head coaches Jason Hale (track), Zac Feasby (baseball) and Krista Ordway (softball).
• approved a three-year contract for elementary principal Tracey Stokes for the period of Aug. 1, 2021-July 31, 2024.
• approved a five-year contract for IT director Harold Gottke for the period of Aug. 1, 2021-July 31, 2026.
