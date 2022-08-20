CONTINENTAL — The doors on a new school year are about to open, and Continental Local Schools is prepared.
The district’s board of education met in regular session Wednesday evening and was reminded that the first day of school in Continental is Tuesday for all students except kindergarten. Their classes begin on Wednesday.
An open house for all students was held Thursday. At that time students met teachers and visited classrooms. Junior/senior high students were able to put supplies in lockers, pay fees, pick up iPads and add money to lunch accounts.
Elementary Principal Tracy Potts reported that the school is going through daily changes to enrollment. At present there are 16 new students while eight have withdrawn.
During summer school 22 students attended, according to Potts. She thanked the summer teachers for their work.
Potts also reported that LifeWise Academy has plans to begin classes on the first day of school. She added that Chromebooks will be assigned to elementary students through the library system this year.
Potts and Junior/Senior High School Principal Tim Eding reported the schedule for school pictures this year which follows:
• Aug. 31, pre-school through third grades.
• Aug. 31, junior/senior high.
• Sept. 1, pre-school and fourth through sixth grades.
Eding said that students for junior/senior high need to complete their paperwork prior to the first day of school. The work can be accessed and completed through final forms. Additionally, students or adults who wish to purchase sports passes for the upcoming year can do so by contacting Athletic Director Jordan Streicher.
In other news, the board:
• was reminded that Monday is a teacher and staff professional development day.
• reviewed the TV and radio stations to be used for delays and closings: Lima Area — 1150 AM, T-102 FM, 107.5 FM, 103.3 FM and 93.9 FM; Defiance/Napoleon area — 98.1 FM, 103.1 FM, 1280 AM and 105.7 FM; TV — WTOL TV 11, WTVG TV 13 and WLIO TV 35.
• was reminded that there will be no school on Sept. 5 for the Labor Day holiday.
• accepted a donation of $1,000 from the Continental Baseball and Softball Club to the athletic department.
