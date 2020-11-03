Deacon Sanders describes himself as “handy.”
A senior at Paulding High School (PHS), Sanders admitted he was excited when he found out he could learn more about fixing engines on lawn care machines, and motor vehicles, by participating in the Panthers for Career Program at PHS.
Sanders is currently one of 13 students in the program (six in the first semester) who leave school for up to three periods a day to do an internship. Sanders is currently doing internships at Albert Automotive and Paulding Ace Hardware. One week you can find Sanders working Monday-Friday on vehicles at Albert Automotive from 9:30-11:30 a.m., while the next week he’s at Paulding Ace Hardware working those same hours.
“I’ve always been handy, from the time I was young I had a wrench or ratchet in my hand,” said Sanders from the floor of the shop at Albert Automotive. “I never really learned the fundamentals to taking a car apart and putting it together, or working on small engines, so having the opportunity to do this has taught me a lot.
“Before, I wasn’t too fond about changing oil, correctly, now it’s second nature. The same goes with brakes, calipers, rotors ... I know all that stuff,” continued Sanders. “At Ace, it’s the same thing, I work on mowers, weed whackers, pressure washers, pretty much all the lawn care stuff with motors. I take them apart, figure out what’s wrong and fix them.”
Dave Albert, owner of Albert Automotive, shared he’s been in business in Paulding for the past 28 years. His business does repairs on cars and light trucks, but not body work. Albert is pleased that Sanders is not only interested, but enthusiastic, about being an intern at his shop.
“I think it’s great, and I hear a lot from our tool guys who come to the shop who say that not many young guys are getting into this line of work anymore,” said Albert. “It’s nice to see a guy like Deacon interested in learning what we’re doing, so that he, or someone else, can do it in the future.”
Albert explained that Shawn Brewer, who oversees Panthers for Careers, reached out to him about placing Sanders as an intern at his shop.
“Mr. Brewer reached out to me, he said he had someone (Sanders) interested in coming to see how we operate,” Albert said. “We’re real happy to get students like Deacon in here to teach them a skill they can learn and do as a living. This is a trade you can learn and not have to go to college for four years. Deacon loves to learn, he’s very outgoing and he’s very hands-on. We oversee every aspect of his training, from working on the cars to customer service.”
Said Sanders: “This is what I want to do in the future, be a mechanic, and this experience helps a lot. I would like to go to college and learn more, especially about being a diesel mechanic, and I would like to work for the Ohio Department of Transportation to work on their vehicles. Auto mechanics is what I want to do, but later on in life I want to own my own shop and do auto and diesel mechanic work.
“Being able to do this right now is amazing,” added Sanders.
During a normal school day, Sanders attends his first two classes at PHS, before leaving for an internship during periods 3-5. He then returns to school for the final three periods of the day. Because of his work ethic, Sanders is now employed at Paulding Ace Hardware after school, and getting paid to do so.
“I love the people I work with at both places, and I love learning from them,” said Sanders. “I would say to anyone (at PHS) who is thinking about being in the program, to do it. Mr. Brewer has done a great job of getting people into places where they can learn about what they might want to do. I didn’t expect it to be so hands-on, I thought it would be more shadowing. I get both, and because I’m a hands-on learner, I love it.”
On the front page: Deacon Sanders, a senior at Paulding High School, puts a tire on a car at Albert Automotive in Paulding. Sanders is getting hands-on experience fixing cars as part of the Panthers for Careers program at Paulding High School.
